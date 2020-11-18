DVD Talk Forum

Letterkenny (Crave / Hulu) -- Series Thread -- Canadian comedy

Letterkenny (Crave / Hulu) -- Series Thread -- Canadian comedy

   
Letterkenny (Crave / Hulu) -- Series Thread -- Canadian comedy


The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players. The three groups are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters; often ending with someone getting their ass kicked.
I know this has been talked about in various threads... binge... hottest chick... etc. But apparently, there wasn't an actual thread for the show.

This is definitely a show worth checking out. There are 8 seasons already, they are short.

New season starts Christmas Day on Crave / Dec. 26 on Hulu.

