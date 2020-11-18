Letterkenny (Crave / Hulu) -- Series Thread -- Canadian comedy
The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players. The three groups are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters; often ending with someone getting their ass kicked.
This is definitely a show worth checking out. There are 8 seasons already, they are short.
New season starts Christmas Day on Crave / Dec. 26 on Hulu.
