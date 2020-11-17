FBI (CBS) -- Season 3 Thread -- Premieres 11/17/20
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,744
Received 448 Likes on 336 Posts
FBI (CBS) -- Season 3 Thread -- Premieres 11/17/20
THE TEAM WELCOMES A NEW MEMBER AS THEY SEARCH FOR KILLERS WHO ORCHESTRATED A MASS SHOOTING AT A MEDIA COMPANY, ON THE THIRD SEASON PREMIERE OF "FBI," TUESDAY, NOV. 17
Katherine Renee Turner Joins the Cast as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace
"Never Trust a Stranger" - The team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner)
, as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company, and OA's personal connection with the case threatens to cloud his judgement, on the third season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
REGULAR CAST:
Missy Peregrym (Special Agent Maggie Bell)
Zeeko Zaki (Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan)
Jeremy Sisto (Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine)
Alana De La Garza (Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille)
John Boyd (Special Agent Stuart Scola)
Katherine Renee Turner (Special Agent Tiffany Wallace)
GUEST CAST:
Josh Segarra (Special Agent Nestor Vertiz)
Vedette Lim (Elise Taylor)
Taylor Anthony Miller (Kelly Moran)
Cindy Cheung (NYPD Rep Ann)
Andrew Yackel (Zayne)
Lance Daniels (Connor Lang)
Bill Cwikowski (Mark Wells)
Sagar Kiran (Roman Isco)
Carmen Lamar Gonzalez (Bomb Squad One)
Ben Rosenblatt (Kent Barnett)
Anna Basse (Allison)
Zach Adkins (Spencer)
Shadrack Boakye (Jalen)
Niraj Arjan (Homeland Security Rep)
Isaiah Seward (SWAT One)
WRITTEN BY: Executive Producer Rick Eid
DIRECTED BY: Executive Producer Alex Chapple
Read more: Listings - FBI on CBS | TheFutonCritic.com Listings - FBI on CBS | TheFutonCritic.com
Katherine Renee Turner Joins the Cast as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace
"Never Trust a Stranger" - The team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner)
, as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company, and OA's personal connection with the case threatens to cloud his judgement, on the third season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
REGULAR CAST:
Missy Peregrym (Special Agent Maggie Bell)
Zeeko Zaki (Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan)
Jeremy Sisto (Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine)
Alana De La Garza (Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille)
John Boyd (Special Agent Stuart Scola)
Katherine Renee Turner (Special Agent Tiffany Wallace)
GUEST CAST:
Josh Segarra (Special Agent Nestor Vertiz)
Vedette Lim (Elise Taylor)
Taylor Anthony Miller (Kelly Moran)
Cindy Cheung (NYPD Rep Ann)
Andrew Yackel (Zayne)
Lance Daniels (Connor Lang)
Bill Cwikowski (Mark Wells)
Sagar Kiran (Roman Isco)
Carmen Lamar Gonzalez (Bomb Squad One)
Ben Rosenblatt (Kent Barnett)
Anna Basse (Allison)
Zach Adkins (Spencer)
Shadrack Boakye (Jalen)
Niraj Arjan (Homeland Security Rep)
Isaiah Seward (SWAT One)
WRITTEN BY: Executive Producer Rick Eid
DIRECTED BY: Executive Producer Alex Chapple
Read more: Listings - FBI on CBS | TheFutonCritic.com Listings - FBI on CBS | TheFutonCritic.com
Missy is back on the show full time again. Tracy Spiradakos from Chicago PD filled in for 1 episode (the unintended season finale) last season. Some of you were wondering if she would continue. Well, if you don't watch Chicago PD, Spiradakos is already back on her own show. I do watch CPD and they don't even mention her time away to work with the NY FBI.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off