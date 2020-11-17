FBI (CBS) -- Season 3 Thread -- Premieres 11/17/20

Quote:

THE TEAM WELCOMES A NEW MEMBER AS THEY SEARCH FOR KILLERS WHO ORCHESTRATED A MASS SHOOTING AT A MEDIA COMPANY, ON THE THIRD SEASON PREMIERE OF "FBI," TUESDAY, NOV. 17Katherine Renee Turner Joins the Cast as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace"Never Trust a Stranger" - The team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner), as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company, and OA's personal connection with the case threatens to cloud his judgement, on the third season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.REGULAR CAST:Missy Peregrym (Special Agent Maggie Bell)Zeeko Zaki (Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan)Jeremy Sisto (Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine)Alana De La Garza (Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille)John Boyd (Special Agent Stuart Scola)Katherine Renee Turner (Special Agent Tiffany Wallace)GUEST CAST:Josh Segarra (Special Agent Nestor Vertiz)Vedette Lim (Elise Taylor)Taylor Anthony Miller (Kelly Moran)Cindy Cheung (NYPD Rep Ann)Andrew Yackel (Zayne)Lance Daniels (Connor Lang)Bill Cwikowski (Mark Wells)Sagar Kiran (Roman Isco)Carmen Lamar Gonzalez (Bomb Squad One)Ben Rosenblatt (Kent Barnett)Anna Basse (Allison)Zach Adkins (Spencer)Shadrack Boakye (Jalen)Niraj Arjan (Homeland Security Rep)Isaiah Seward (SWAT One)WRITTEN BY: Executive Producer Rick EidDIRECTED BY: Executive Producer Alex Chapple