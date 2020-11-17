Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney +) -- Premieres 11/17/20
"The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special" reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 "Star Wars Holiday Special." The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO - playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars co branded content can.
Directly following the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?
This was actually pretty good and I'm not a big fan of these animated Lego cartoons. Liked having a light comedic look of Rey visiting key moments in Star Wars lore.
