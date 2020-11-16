Re: Wonder Girl TV Series from DC Comics Coming to the CW

Quote: Michael Corvin Originally Posted by I don't know anything about Wonder Girl outside of Young Justice and this is clearly a different take on the character?



Love the suit in the first pic.

Yes, is the one debuting in January on the Future State Wonder Woman mini series. This Wonder Girl is supposed to be from the Amazons in Brazil. The one from Young Justice is Cassie, who debuted in the 90's Wonder Woman comic book. Then, there's Donna Troy, who is Wonder Girl on the Titans TV show.