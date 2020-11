Wonder Girl TV Series from DC Comics Coming to the CW

Yara Flor may not be a name many DC fans are familiar with now…but that could change very soon.Announced initially as a core part ofthe massive line-wide 2021 comic book event that will change the direction of the DC Universe, Yara will soon be making waves on the comic book page in a miniseries written and drawn by Joëlle Jones, but it appears the new hero isn't stopping there.that The CW is developing a newlive-action series that will feature Yara Flor fromexecutive producer Dailyn Rodriguez and Berlandi Productions.Greg Berlanti and The CW have already won acclaim for the diversity found within their small screen DCTV universe, which includes DC's first Black-led series,and its first led by an LGBTQ+ superhero,would be the first DCTV series to feature a Latinx character in the starring role.features a take on the longtime character that will be new to most Wonder Woman and Wonder Girl fans. Yara Flor is a Latina Dreamer whose parents were an Amazon Warrior and a Brazilian River God. When she discovers that she's Wonder Girl, she must use her newfound powers to fight the evil forces that would seek to destroy the world.If greenlit,would mark the latest entry in The CW's robust slate of interconnected DCTV shows, which will already be expanding in 2021 with the in-productionAlso returning in 2021 are ongoing "Arrowverse" seriesandwhich announced earlier this year that its upcoming season will be its last.For fans looking to learn more about Yara before her possible live action debut, they'll get their first glimpse of the hero in Future State: Wonder Woman, which debuts as a part ofin January and February, 2021. That miniseries features an older Yara after she's inherited the Wonder Woman mantle from Diana Prince. The CW series will focus on Yara as she's younger.Okay, DC fans, it's your turn now. Are you excited to see a new DC hero make the leap to the small screen? Will you be checking her out infirst? And who would win in a fight between Yara andformer Wonder Girl, Donna Troy? Let us know your thoughts on all of this and keep checking in here at DCComics.com for all the latest DCTV news as it breaks.