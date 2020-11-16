Wonder Girl TV Series from DC Comics Coming to the CW
Wonder Girl TV Series from DC Comics Coming to the CW
This looks really interesting. Hopefully they cast an actual Brazilian actress and not one that looks Brazilian and has a fake accent
Announced initially as a core part of DC Future State, the massive line-wide 2021 comic book event that will change the direction of the DC Universe, Yara will soon be making waves on the comic book page in a miniseries written and drawn by Joëlle Jones, but it appears the new hero isnt stopping there. Deadline announced today that The CW is developing a new Wonder Girl live-action series that will feature Yara Flor from Queen of South executive producer Dailyn Rodriguez and Berlandi Productions.
Greg Berlanti and The CW have already won acclaim for the diversity found within their small screen DCTV universe, which includes DCs first Black-led series, Black Lightning, and its first led by an LGBTQ+ superhero, Batwoman. Wonder Girl would be the first DCTV series to feature a Latinx character in the starring role.
Wonder Girl features a take on the longtime character that will be new to most Wonder Woman and Wonder Girl fans. Yara Flor is a Latina Dreamer whose parents were an Amazon Warrior and a Brazilian River God. When she discovers that shes Wonder Girl, she must use her newfound powers to fight the evil forces that would seek to destroy the world.
If greenlit, Wonder Girl would mark the latest entry in The CWs robust slate of interconnected DCTV shows, which will already be expanding in 2021 with the in-production Superman and Lois. Also returning in 2021 are ongoing Arrowverse series The Flash, Batwoman, DCs Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Supergirl, which announced earlier this year that its upcoming season will be its last.
For fans looking to learn more about Yara before her possible live action debut, theyll get their first glimpse of the hero in Future State: Wonder Woman, which debuts as a part of DC Future State in January and February, 2021. That miniseries features an older Yara after shes inherited the Wonder Woman mantle from Diana Prince. The CW series will focus on Yara as shes younger.
Okay, DC fans, its your turn now. Are you excited to see a new DC hero make the leap to the small screen? Will you be checking her out in DC Future State first? And who would win in a fight between Yara and Titans former Wonder Girl, Donna Troy? Let us know your thoughts on all of this and keep checking in here at DCComics.com for all the latest DCTV news as it breaks.
https://www.dccomics.com/blog/2020/11/16/a-new-wonder-girl-series-may-be-coming-to-the-cw
Re: Wonder Girl TV Series from DC Comics Coming to the CW
I don't know anything about Wonder Girl outside of Young Justice and this is clearly a different take on the character?
Love the suit in the first pic.
Love the suit in the first pic.
Re: Wonder Girl TV Series from DC Comics Coming to the CW
