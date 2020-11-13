DVD Talk Forum

The Blacklist (NBC) -- Season 8 Thread -- Premieres 11/13/20

   
The Blacklist (NBC) -- Season 8 Thread -- Premieres 11/13/20


"THE BLACKLIST"

"ROANOKE" ORIGINAL

11/13/2020 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red directs the Task Force to investigate Roanoke, a legendary criminal who orchestrates elaborate extractions. Meanwhile, Liz works to hatch a secret plan with her mother, Katarina Rostova (guest star Laila Robins). TV-14




Read more: Listings - BLACKLIST, THE on NBC | TheFutonCritic.com Listings - BLACKLIST, THE on NBC | TheFutonCritic.com




Agent Park (Laura Sohn) is a new series regular.


Re: The Blacklist (NBC) -- Season 8 Thread -- Premieres 11/13/20
I started getting tired of this show a couple seasons ago, but I'm actually looking forward to this.

