The Challenge: Double Agents (MTV) - premieres 12/9/20

Themay be over, but the double crossing has only just begun.MTV announced The Challenge ‘s return Thursday, alongside a full cast reveal for the upcoming installment titledSeason 36 is set to premiere Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 8/7c, and will feature returning veterans Darrell Taylor, Wes Bergmann and Nany Gonzalez, in addition to newbies fromand more. (Fans can get an early look duringspecial, airing Monday, Dec. 7, at 8/7c.)And if these reality vets weren’t already prepared for this competition on steroids, they’d better brace themselves: They’ll also be competing against a U.S. Olympiana former WWE wrestler. (View all 30 cast photos below.)Filmed entirely in Iceland, the season showcases “the strongest reality titans from around the globe, who are forced to outsmart each other in a game of secrets, spies and lies for their share of one million dollars,” according to the official description.Notably absent from the season’s roster arewinners Johnny Bananas and Jenny West, in addition to Cara Maria Sorbello, a two-timechamp who hasn’t appeared sinceThe series is also launching its first-ever official podcast, debuting Thursday, Dec. 10, through the iHeartPodcast Network. Fan favorites Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira (both of whom are competing on) serve as hosts, breaking down each episode and reliving the drama, alliances and feuds that will no doubt turn thehouse upside down. New podcast episodes will drop every Thursday.