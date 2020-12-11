The Challenge: Double Agents (MTV) - premieres 12/9/20
The Challenge: Double Agents (MTV) - premieres 12/9/20
The Total Madness may be over, but the double crossing has only just begun.
MTV announced The Challenge‘s return Thursday, alongside a full cast reveal for the upcoming installment titled Double Agents.Season 36 is set to premiere Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 8/7c, and will feature returning veterans Darrell Taylor, Wes Bergmann and Nany Gonzalez, in addition to newbies from America’s Got Talent, Ultimate Beastmaster, Survivor and more. (Fans can get an early look during The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified special, airing Monday, Dec. 7, at 8/7c.)
And if these reality vets weren’t already prepared for this competition on steroids, they’d better brace themselves: They’ll also be competing against a U.S. Olympian and a former WWE wrestler. (View all 30 cast photos below.)
Filmed entirely in Iceland, the season showcases “the strongest reality titans from around the globe, who are forced to outsmart each other in a game of secrets, spies and lies for their share of one million dollars,” according to the official description.
Notably absent from the season’s roster are Total Madness winners Johnny Bananas and Jenny West, in addition to Cara Maria Sorbello, a two-time Challenge champ who hasn’t appeared since War of the Worlds 2.
The series is also launching its first-ever official podcast, debuting Thursday, Dec. 10, through the iHeartPodcast Network. Fan favorites Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira (both of whom are competing on Double Agents) serve as hosts, breaking down each episode and reliving the drama, alliances and feuds that will no doubt turn the Challenge house upside down. New podcast episodes will drop every Thursday.
