Untitled Spy Action series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up by Netflix
https://deadline.com/2020/11/arnold-...ar-1234613154/
EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Skydance TVs hourlong series starring and executive produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger has landed at Netflix, I have learned. The deal is still coming together and when all is said and done, I hear the project, also starring Monica Barbaro (Top Gun sequel), will head into development with a script-to-series commitment.Created by Nick Santora, the series, marking Schwarzeneggers first major foray into scripted television, is said to be a global spy adventure with a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) at the center of the story.
Santora is executive producing the untitled series as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television. He also serves as executive producer/showrunner of the studios upcoming Jack Reacher series for Amazon.
Schwarzenegger executive produces the new series along with Skydances David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost; Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the company.
The project was developed internally at Skydance TV and the independent studio cast the two leads before taking it out to the streaming marketplace.
The series extends Skydance TVs relationship with Netflix where the company produces long-running hit comedy Grace and Frankie and also produced Altered Carbon.
I think this is the perfect move for Arnold given his age and he's no longer a box office draw. Could very well work out for him like it did for Kevin Costner.
And I like Monica Barbaro. She was on Unreal on Lifetime, the Chicago shows and also did a Netflix show with Josh Groban.
Interested. Schwarzenegger has had a good post-governor career if you ask me in spite of his films not being box office successes.
