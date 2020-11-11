Untitled Spy Action series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up by Netflix

Quote:

: In a competitive situation, Skydance TVs hourlong series starring and executive produced by

has landed at

, I have learned. The deal is still coming together and when all is said and done, I hear the project, also starring Monica Barbaro (

sequel), will head into development with a script-to-series commitment.

Created by Nick Santora, the series, marking Schwarzeneggers first major foray into scripted television, is said to be a global spy adventure with a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) at the center of the story.Santora is executive producing the untitled series as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television. He also serves as executive producer/showrunner of the studios upcomingseries for Amazon.Schwarzenegger executive produces the new series along with Skydances David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost; Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the company.The project was developed internally at Skydance TV and the independent studio cast the two leads before taking it out to the streaming marketplace.The series extends Skydance TVs relationship with Netflix where the company produces long-running hit comedyand also produced