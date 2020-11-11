S.W.A.T. (CBS) -- Season 4 Thread -- Premieres 11/11/20

Quote:

HONDO, HIS FATHER DANIEL SR. AND HONDO'S TEEN CHARGE DARRYL CONFRONT THE HISTORY OF RACIAL TENSION IN LOS ANGELES SINCE THE RODNEY KING VERDICT IN 1992, ON THE TWO-HOUR FOURTH SEASON PREMIERE OF "S.W.A.T.," AT A SPECIAL TIME ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11Guest Stars Include Donald Dash as 17-Year-Old Hondo and Rico E. Anderson as Younger Daniel Sr.Episode Written by Executive Producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas"3 Seventeen Year Olds" - Hondo, his father Daniel Sr. (Obba Babatundé)and his teen charge Darryl (Deshae Frost)confront the history of racial tension in Los Angeles between law enforcement and the Black community, through flashbacks to the city in 1992 following the Rodney King verdict. Also, the SWAT team pursues El Diablo's scattered drug cartel hiding in the city and a Jihadist group detonating bombs in coordinated attacks, in the first part of the two-hour fourth season premiere of S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Nov. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Guest stars include Donald Dash as 17-year-old Hondo and Rico E. Anderson as younger Daniel Sr. Episode written by executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.SWAT ACTS AS A DOMESTIC SURVEILLANCE UNIT FOR THE CIA TO CONFIRM WHETHER AN INTERNATIONAL CRIME LORD HAS RESURFACED IN LOS ANGELES AFTER BEING OFF-GRID FOR YEARS, ON THE TWO-HOUR FOURTH SEASON PREMIERE OF "S.W.A.T.," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11"Stakeout" - The SWAT team acts as a domestic surveillance unit for the CIA to confirm whether an international crime lord has resurfaced in Los Angeles after being off-grid for years. Also, Tan's mother, Chan Fei (Susan Chuang), is a victim of racial discrimination, and Hondo encounters his ex-girlfriend Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes), for the first time since their breakup, in the second part of the two-hour fourth season premiere of S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Nov. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.REGULAR CAST:Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson)Alex Russell (Jim Street)Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay)Lina Esco (Christina "Chris" Alonso)Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca)David Lim (Victor Tan)Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks)Amy Farrington (Lieutenant Piper Lynch)RECURRING CAST:Bre Blair (Annie Kay)Obba Babatundé (Daniel Harrelson, Sr.) Deshae Frost (Darryl)Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle)Susan Chuang (Chan Fei)Chris L. McKenna (DEA Agent Simons)David Gautreaux (Edward Yannick)GUEST CAST for "3 Seventeen Year Olds":Donald Dash (Young Hondo)Rico E. Anderson (Young Daniel Sr.) Dahlia Salem (Agent Bashir)Kurt Caceras (Lego)Deja Soufka (Salim)Lynette Dupree (Ms. Hattie)Kalea McNeill (Abena)Demetrius Hodges (Stokely)GUEST CAST for "Stakeout":Brian Venskus (Agent Prebble)Alex Feldman (The Mailman)Michael Klesic (Timur)Vladimir Kulich (Radek)Makai Dudeck (Mischa)Stacey Hinnen (Oliver)Jenny Steadman (Linda)Michelle N. Carter (Officer Schmidt)WRITTEN BY ("3 Seventeen Year Olds"): Aaron Rahsaan ThomasWRITTEN BY ("Stakeout"): Kent RotherhamDIRECTED BY ("3 Seventeen Year Olds" and "Stakeout"): Billy Gierhart