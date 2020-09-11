A Teacher (Hulu) - S: Kate Mara, Nick Robinson - premieres 11/10/20

Quote: A Teacher, an upcoming miniseries starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, examines the complexities and consequences of an illegal relationship between Claire Wilson (Kate Mara), a young teacher at a suburban Texas high school, and her student, Eric Walker (Nick Robinson).



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Adam David Thompson as Nate

· Ashley Zukerman as Matt

· Cameron Moulène as Cody

· Camila Perez as Alison

· Ciara Bravo as Mary

· Kate Mara as Claire

· Marielle Scott as Kathryn

· Nick Robinson as Eric

· Rya Kihlstedt as Sandy

· Shane Harper as Logan



CREW INFORMATION:

· Daniel Brocklehurst as EP

· Hannah Fidell as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Jason Bateman as EP

· Kate Mara as EP

· Michael Costigan as EP

10 episodes, the first 3 will be available for the premiere.For fans of the infamous "Yet another teacher allegedly has sex with a student" thread.