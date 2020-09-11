DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

A Teacher (Hulu) - S: Kate Mara, Nick Robinson - premieres 11/10/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

A Teacher (Hulu) - S: Kate Mara, Nick Robinson - premieres 11/10/20

   
Old 11-09-20, 07:45 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,051
Likes: 0
Received 475 Likes on 329 Posts
A Teacher (Hulu) - S: Kate Mara, Nick Robinson - premieres 11/10/20






A Teacher, an upcoming miniseries starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, examines the complexities and consequences of an illegal relationship between Claire Wilson (Kate Mara), a young teacher at a suburban Texas high school, and her student, Eric Walker (Nick Robinson).

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Adam David Thompson as Nate
· Ashley Zukerman as Matt
· Cameron Moulène as Cody
· Camila Perez as Alison
· Ciara Bravo as Mary
· Kate Mara as Claire
· Marielle Scott as Kathryn
· Nick Robinson as Eric
· Rya Kihlstedt as Sandy
· Shane Harper as Logan

CREW INFORMATION:
· Daniel Brocklehurst as EP
· Hannah Fidell as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Jason Bateman as EP
· Kate Mara as EP
· Michael Costigan as EP
10 episodes, the first 3 will be available for the premiere.

For fans of the infamous "Yet another teacher allegedly has sex with a student" thread.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-09-20, 08:05 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 50,730
Received 853 Likes on 527 Posts
Re: A Teacher (Hulu) - S: Kate Mara, Nick Robinson - premieres 11/10/20

Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Mandalorian: Chapter 10: The Passenger (S2E2) - 11/6/20

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.