Industry (HBO) - premieres 11/9/20

From first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, HBO's new eight-episode drama series INDUSTRY debuts MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) and follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London. The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.



Starring Myha'la Herrold ("The Tattooed Heart"), Marisa Abela ("Cobra"), Harry Lawtey ("City of Tiny Lights"), David Jonsson ("Deep State") and Nabhaan Rizwan ("Mogul Mowgli") as "The Graduates" and Conor MacNeill ("Artemis Fowl"), Freya Mavor ("Skins"), Will Tudor (HBO's "Game of Thrones") and Ken Leung (HBO's "High Maintenance") as "Management," INDUSTRY gives an insider's view of the blackbox of "high finance" through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern (Myha'la Herrold), a talented young woman from upstate New York. Through the eyes of these young grads fueled by ambition, romance and drugs, INDUSTRY examines issues of gender, race and class in the workplace as the impressionable new employees begin to forge an identity within the pressure cooker environment of Pierpoint & Co.'s trading floor. They were promised meritocracy, but hierarchy is king.





PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Conor Macneill as Kenny

David Jonsson as Gus

Freya Mavor as Daria

Harry Lawtey as Robert

Ken Leung as Eric

Marisa Abela as Yasmin

Myha'la Herrold as Harper

Nabhaan Rizwan as Hari

Will Tudor as Theo



CREW INFORMATION:

Ben Irving as EP

Ed Lilly as CO-EP

Jane Tranter as EP

Konrad Kay as CRTR/EP

Lachlan MacKinnon as EP

Lee Thomas as PROD

Lena Dunham as DIR (Pilot)

Mickey Down as CRTR/EP

Ryan Rasmussen as EP