Industry (HBO) - premieres 11/9/20

From first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, HBO's new eight-episode drama series INDUSTRY debuts MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) and follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London. The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.



Starring Myha'la Herrold ("The Tattooed Heart"), Marisa Abela ("Cobra"), Harry Lawtey ("City of Tiny Lights"), David Jonsson ("Deep State") and Nabhaan Rizwan ("Mogul Mowgli") as "The Graduates" and Conor MacNeill ("Artemis Fowl"), Freya Mavor ("Skins"), Will Tudor (HBO's "Game of Thrones") and Ken Leung (HBO's "High Maintenance") as "Management," INDUSTRY gives an insider's view of the blackbox of "high finance" through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern (Myha'la Herrold), a talented young woman from upstate New York. Through the eyes of these young grads fueled by ambition, romance and drugs, INDUSTRY examines issues of gender, race and class in the workplace as the impressionable new employees begin to forge an identity within the pressure cooker environment of Pierpoint & Co.'s trading floor. They were promised meritocracy, but hierarchy is king.





PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Conor Macneill as Kenny

· David Jonsson as Gus

· Freya Mavor as Daria

· Harry Lawtey as Robert

· Ken Leung as Eric

· Marisa Abela as Yasmin

· Myha'la Herrold as Harper

· Nabhaan Rizwan as Hari

· Will Tudor as Theo



CREW INFORMATION:

· Ben Irving as EP

· Ed Lilly as CO-EP

· Jane Tranter as EP

· Konrad Kay as CRTR/EP

· Lachlan MacKinnon as EP

· Lee Thomas as PROD

· Lena Dunham as DIR (Pilot)

· Mickey Down as CRTR/EP

· Ryan Rasmussen as EP