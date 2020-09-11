Moonbase 8 (Showtime) created by & starring: Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker

Quote:

SHOWTIME announced today that the new half-hour comedy series MOONBASE 8, starring Emmy(R) nominee Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) and Golden Globe(R) and Academy Award(R) nominee John C. Reilly (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story), will premiere on Sunday, November 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.



The series is created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Emmy nominee Jonathan Krisel (Baskets), who also serves as series director. Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA's Moon Base Simulator, MOONBASE 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they're cut out for space travel.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Fred Armisen as Skip

· John C. Reilly as Cap

· Tim Heidecker as Rook



CREW INFORMATION:

· Dave Kneebone as EP

· Eric Wareheim as EP

· Fred Armisen as CRTR/EP

· Inman Young as EP

· John C. Reilly as CRTR/EP

· Jonathan Krisel as CRTR/DIR/EP

· Ravi Nandan as EP

· Tim Heidecker as CRTR/EP