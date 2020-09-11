The Hardy Boys (Hulu) -- Based on the book series -- Premieres 12/4/20

Quote:

Every town has its secrets. When the Hardy boys, Frank (16) and Joe (12), arrive in Bridgeport, they set out to uncover the truth behind the recent tragedy that has changed their lives, and in doing so, uncover something much more sinister. Something only they can stop.



Hulu just dropped the trailer a few hours ago. There's very little info about this except from this People story.If anyone here claims you were a big fan of the old Shaun Cassidy/Parker Stevenson/Pamela Sue Martin series, you're really really oldI think I watched some of that show in the early 80s in reruns as a kid. At least the Hardy boys here are kids, not some 20-something dudes who appeared on Tiger Beat magazine.