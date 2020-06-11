re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 10: The Passenger (S2E2) - 11/6/20

The episode is called The Passenger.It was fun. Some people are probably going to call this a filler episode because it was standalone and zero connection to last week. I liked the humor with The Child and The Passenger. I laughed when The Child kept eating those eggs and then snuck in that last one.The spiders were cool looking.Loved the cameo from Mr. Kim. Unless you’ve seen a certain Netflix Canadian show, you’ll have no idea what I mean