Reload this Page >

The Mandalorian: Chapter 10: The Passenger (S2E2) - 11/6/20

The Mandalorian: Chapter 10: The Passenger (S2E2) - 11/6/20

   
11-06-20, 12:01 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 20,599
Received 211 Likes on 171 Posts
The Mandalorian: Chapter 10: The Passenger (S2E2) - 11/6/20

Episode 2 Synopsis: (will update later)
11-06-20, 04:21 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,580
Received 438 Likes on 328 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 10: The Passenger (S2E2) - 11/6/20
The episode is called The Passenger.

It was fun. Some people are probably going to call this a filler episode because it was standalone and zero connection to last week. I liked the humor with The Child and The Passenger. I laughed when The Child kept eating those eggs and then snuck in that last one.

The spiders were cool looking.

Loved the cameo from Mr. Kim. Unless you’ve seen a certain Netflix Canadian show, you’ll have no idea what I mean
11-06-20, 04:49 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Seattle, WA
Posts: 9,758
Received 33 Likes on 21 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 10: The Passenger (S2E2) - 11/6/20
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
The spiders were cool looking.
Taken directly from a Ralph McQuarrie concept, just found it in The Illustrated SW Universe. "The knobby white spider, the mobile predatory stage of the gnarltree life cycle." It's meant to be from Dagobah, but still cool they used it.

Still bugs me seeing Filoni (and the other directors last season) with these Rogue Squadron cameos - they could hire actors and actually start to build out the squadron roster over the years.
