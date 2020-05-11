B Positive (CBS) -- S: Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford -- Premieres 11/5/20
THOMAS MIDDLEDITCH AND ANNALEIGH ASHFORD STAR IN CHUCK LORRE AND MARCO PENNETTE'S NEW COMEDY ABOUT A THERAPIST WHO IS FACED WITH FINDING A KIDNEY DONOR WHEN HE RUNS INTO A WOMAN FROM HIS PAST WHO VOLUNTEERS HER OWN, ON THE SERIES PREMIERE OF "B POSITIVE," THURSDAY, NOV. 5
Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Maggie Elizabeth Jones, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell Also Star
"Pilot" - Drew, a recently divorced father, discovers he needs a kidney and finds his donor in the last person he ever would've imagined, on the series premiere of B POSITIVE, Thursday, Nov. 5 (8:30-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell star.
Drew (Middleditch)
is a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Ashford)
, a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever affect both of their lives. Gabby (Donohue)
is Gina's best friend; Julia (Rue)
is Drew's ex-wife; Maddie (Izzy G.) is Drew and Julia's teenage daughter; and Eli (Terrell)
is a new friend of Drew's who is also going through dialysis.
REGULAR CAST:
Thomas Middleditch (Drew)
Annaleigh Ashford (Gina)
Kether Donohue (Gabby)
Sara Rue (Julia)
Izzy G. (Maddie)
Terrence Terrell (Eli)
GUEST CAST:
Jason Kravits (Dr. Baskin)
Eliza Shin (Nurse)
Tim Bagley (Minister)
Terryn Westbrook (Leslie)
Mason McCulley (Monty)
Amy Pietz (Sheila)
Rashawn Nadine Scott (Jenny)
Andy Mackenzie (Don)
Megan McNulty (Barb)
Bob Glouberman (Andy)
Phillip Brock (Uncle Larry)
Bernie Kopell (Mr. Knudsen)
Nick Cafero (Paul)
Edith Fields (Mrs. Franco)
Ramon Hilario (Mr. Lopez)
Courtenay Taylor (Woman V.O.)
WRITTEN BY: Marco Pennette
DIRECTED BY: James Burrows
