Two Weeks to Live (HBO Max) -- S: Maisie Williams -- Premieres 11/5/20

Two Weeks to Live tells a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong. Kim Noakes, an early 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dads killer and along the way ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme.

Produced by Kudos -a Banijay company, the dark comedy also stars, Taheen Modak, Mawaan Rizwan, Jason Flemyng, Sean Pertwee and Thalissa Teixeira. The six-part original series was created by Gaby Hull, executive produced by Phil Temple, Two Weeks to Live is produced by Charlotte Surtees and directed by Al Campbell.