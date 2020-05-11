Two Weeks to Live (HBO Max) -- S: Maisie Williams -- Premieres 11/5/20
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,562
Received 438 Likes on 328 Posts
Two Weeks to Live (HBO Max) -- S: Maisie Williams -- Premieres 11/5/20
Two Weeks to Live tells a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong. Kim Noakes, an early 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dads killer and along the way ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme.
Produced by Kudos -a Banijay company, the dark comedy also stars, Taheen Modak, Mawaan Rizwan, Jason Flemyng, Sean Pertwee and Thalissa Teixeira. The six-part original series was created by Gaby Hull, executive produced by Phil Temple, Two Weeks to Live is produced by Charlotte Surtees and directed by Al Campbell.
This is a UK import. 6 episode series.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off