Star Trek: Discovery (S3E04) -- "Forget Me Not" -- 11/5/20

FORGET ME NOT — Burnham and Adira visit the Trill homeworld in hopes of unlocking the secrets trapped within Adira’s mind. Back on the U.S.S. Discovery, Saru’s efforts to help the crew reconnect with one another take a surprising turn.



Written by Alan McElroy & Chris Silvestri & Anthony Maranville.

Directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper.