Star Trek: Discovery (S3E04) -- "Forget Me Not" -- 11/5/20
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,562
Received 438 Likes on 328 Posts
Star Trek: Discovery (S3E04) -- "Forget Me Not" -- 11/5/20
FORGET ME NOT Burnham and Adira visit the Trill homeworld in hopes of unlocking the secrets trapped within Adiras mind. Back on the U.S.S. Discovery, Sarus efforts to help the crew reconnect with one another take a surprising turn.
Written by Alan McElroy & Chris Silvestri & Anthony Maranville.
Directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper.
Written by Alan McElroy & Chris Silvestri & Anthony Maranville.
Directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off