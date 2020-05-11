Star Trek: Discovery (S3E04) -- "Forget Me Not" -- 11/5/20

Quote:

FORGET ME NOT  Burnham and Adira visit the Trill homeworld in hopes of unlocking the secrets trapped within Adiras mind. Back on the U.S.S. Discovery, Sarus efforts to help the crew reconnect with one another take a surprising turn.



Written by Alan McElroy & Chris Silvestri & Anthony Maranville.

Directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper.



