Truth Seekers (Amazon) Series from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: San Francisco, CA
Posts: 1,164
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Truth Seekers (Amazon) Series from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost
Didnt see thread on this one. Amazon really does a horrible job of promoting 95% of their content.
I really enjoyed this and it was an easy binge with 8, 30 minute episodes. Fun paranormal romp with the usual Pegg/Frost humor mixed in. Not on par with Shaun, but a good watch.
I really enjoyed this and it was an easy binge with 8, 30 minute episodes. Fun paranormal romp with the usual Pegg/Frost humor mixed in. Not on par with Shaun, but a good watch.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off