Nikki McKibbin (season 1 American Idol contestant) dead at 42
I just saw that Nikki McKibbin, a finalist in the first season of American Idol, passed away a few days ago due to a brain aneurysm at 42 years old.
Nikki was one of my favorites among the finalists in season 1, though Clarkson was clearly the more talented singer. McKibbin was from Grand Prairie, TX, which is not far from where I live.
She was really pretty and had a lot of spirit and was kind of the 'rock' singer of season 1.
RIP Nikki.
2020 can’t end fast enough and we still have 2 more fucking months!
