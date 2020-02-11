DVD Talk Forum

Nikki McKibbin (season 1 American Idol contestant) dead at 42

Nikki McKibbin (season 1 American Idol contestant) dead at 42

   
Old 11-02-20, 10:01 PM
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 7,843
Received 166 Likes on 91 Posts
Nikki McKibbin (season 1 American Idol contestant) dead at 42
I just saw that Nikki McKibbin, a finalist in the first season of American Idol, passed away a few days ago due to a brain aneurysm at 42 years old.

Nikki was one of my favorites among the finalists in season 1, though Clarkson was clearly the more talented singer. McKibbin was from Grand Prairie, TX, which is not far from where I live.

She was really pretty and had a lot of spirit and was kind of the 'rock' singer of season 1.
RIP Nikki.

Old 11-02-20, 10:24 PM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,200
Received 137 Likes on 121 Posts
Re: Nikki McKibbin (season 1 American Idol contestant) dead at 42
2020 can’t end fast enough and we still have 2 more fucking months!
