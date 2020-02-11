Why is "pan and scan/fullscreen" still a thing with TV stations??!!??

So, in the last week or so there have been marathons of the Star Wars and Harry Potter films on "superstations". TBS is showing A New Hope as we speak. But, WHY OH WHY do they still show pan and scan/fullscreen versions of films that were released in at least 2.35:1 aspect ration?????? I understood it during the transition from SD to HD, but in 2020? Is there some sort of strange licensing thing? I can't think of a god reason at all.