The Good Doctor (ABC) -- Season 4 Thread -- Premieres 11/1/20

SEASON PREMIEREDR. SHAUN MURPHY AND THE TEAM STRUGGLE TO UNDERSTAND AN ILLNESS THAT IS UNLIKE ANYTHING THEY'VE EVER SEEN BEFORE ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF ABC'S 'THE GOOD DOCTOR,' MONDAY, NOV. 2"Frontline Part 1" - In part one of the two-part season premiere of ABC's "The Good Doctor," Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature, but also unlike anything he or the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure has ever seen before. As safety protocols and quarantines increase due to the global pandemic, Lea and Shaun's new relationship will become tested; and Dr. Alex Park gets ready to move back to Phoenix, Arizona, to be closer to his family. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick navigates her way around the clinic following her departure from the surgery team and unknowingly puts herself and several members of the staff in danger. Finally, Dr. Claire Brown continues to work through her grief, still reeling from the sudden death of Dr. Neil Melendez, on all-new "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, NOV. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo.Guest starring Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston, Ricky He as Kellan Park, Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler,Karin Konoval as Nurse Petringa, Jennifer Birmingham Lee as Mia, Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, Lochlyn Munro as Martin Cross, Carly Pope as Lily Cross and Arlen Aguayo-Stewart as Ambar Estrada."Frontline Part 1" was written by David Shore and Liz Friedman, and directed by Mike Listo.The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. The series is produced by ABC Signature. David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.