The Mandalorian: Chapter 9 (S2E1) - 10/30/20
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
The Mandalorian: Chapter 9 (S2E1) - 10/30/20
Season Synopsis:
The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. "The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.
Episode 1 Synopsis: (Ill update this later)
Getting this started for the second season. Ill need to get the episode title and synopsis updated later on.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off