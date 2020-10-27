DVD Talk Forum

In Treatment revived at HBO - Coming in 2021
https://deadline.com/2020/10/in-trea...bo-1234604221/

HBO has made an appointment for more In Treatment. The network on Tuesday said it has ordered a fourth season of the Emmy-winning drama, which ended three-season run in 2010. Uzo Aduba has been set to topline the reimagined series, which will be a half-hour. It is now scheduled to go into production this fall under COVID-19 guidelines, with a 2021 debut planned to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

Aduba, who just won her third Emmy this year her supporting role in FXs Mrs. America, will take on the lead role of therapist Dr. Brooke Lawrence, who in the new season will see a diverse trio of patients in session as she wrestles with her own issues. No other cast has been announced yet.



Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen and Melissa Bernstein will be executive producers of the new season, with Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby co-executive producers. The HBO Entertainment production is produced in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions and Sheleg.

The original HBO series, created by Rodrigo Garcia and running 2008-2010, starred Gabriel Byrne as therapist Dr. Paul Weston, who juggled his own patients and sessions with his own therapist (played by Dianne Wiest). Byrne and Wiest were both nominated for Emmys twice for the shows first two seasons, with Wiest winning in 2008 for Season 1. Byrne won the Golden Globe in 2009.

The original series also won a Peabody and an AFI Award.

Adubas, whose other Emmys came for playing Suzanne Crazy Eyes Warren in Netflixs Orange Is the New Black, is repped by UTA, Management 360, UTA and Schreck Rose.
