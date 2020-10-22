DVD Talk Forum

How To With John Wilson (P : Nathan Fiedler) - HBO Docu-Comedy Series - 10/23/20

How To With John Wilson (P : Nathan Fiedler) - HBO Docu-Comedy Series - 10/23/20
This new series that is described at a docu-comedy series premieres on 10/23. It is supposed to be quirky and very watchable. Produced by Nathan For Yous Nathan Fiedler. Apparently its better to watch episodes knowing as little as possible as they unwind in unpredictable ways.

Documentary filmmaker and self-described anxious New Yorker John Wilson serves as writer, director, cameraman, producer, and narrator of this all-new six-episode comedy docuseries. In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. Building upon Wilsons previously released how-to short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns but are grounded in Wilson's refreshing honesty.

Along with Wilson, the show is executive-produced by Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking.

Reviews have been very good.

Alan Sepinwall loved it.

So did Vulture

