How To With John Wilson (P : Nathan Fiedler) - HBO Docu-Comedy Series - 10/23/20

Documentary filmmaker and self-described anxious New Yorker John Wilson serves as writer, director, cameraman, producer, and narrator of this all-new six-episode comedy docuseries. In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. Building upon Wilsons previously released how-to short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns but are grounded in Wilson's refreshing honesty.

Along with Wilson, the show is executive-produced by Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking.