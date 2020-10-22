How To With John Wilson (P : Nathan Fiedler) - HBO Docu-Comedy Series - 10/23/20
This new series that is described at a docu-comedy series premieres on 10/23. It is supposed to be quirky and very watchable. Produced by Nathan For Yous Nathan Fiedler. Apparently its better to watch episodes knowing as little as possible as they unwind in unpredictable ways.
Reviews have been very good.
Alan Sepinwall loved it.
So did Vulture
Documentary filmmaker and self-described anxious New Yorker John Wilson serves as writer, director, cameraman, producer, and narrator of this all-new six-episode comedy docuseries. In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. Building upon Wilsons previously released how-to short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns but are grounded in Wilson's refreshing honesty.
Along with Wilson, the show is executive-produced by Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking.
