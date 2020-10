How To With John Wilson (P : Nathan Fiedler) - HBO Docu-Comedy Series - 10/23/20

Quote:

Documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker” John Wilson serves as writer, director, cameraman, producer, and narrator of this all-new six-episode comedy docuseries. In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. Building upon Wilson’s previously released “how-to” short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns but are grounded in Wilson's refreshing honesty.

Along with Wilson, the show is executive-produced by Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking.