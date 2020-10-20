View Poll Results: Do you think streaming & the plethora of services has made TV viewing better or worse?
Do you think that streaming and the plethora of streaming services has made TV viewing better or worse?
Do you think that streaming and the plethora of streaming services has made TV viewing better or worse?
So serious question here.
We're what like 5+ years now since streaming took off. Do you think that streaming has made Television viewing worse or better?
This topic can kind of go a number of ways. Some are probably pleased and others are probably annoyed and frustrated with content fragmented among so many content providers that they simply can't keep up.
For the purposes of this forum,. I think it's made this forum worse to be perfectly honest. 10+ years ago, there was just network TV and maybe FX, TNT, USA and AMC for content to talk about. Now look where we're at.
No one is ever on the same page with content viewing. Some are weeks, months or many seasons behind. So weekly, daily discussion of cool new shows has declined so much because of it. And some series never get viewed at all because there's 100 others in various formats and services.
and I also think it's decreased the sense of urgency to watch many things. I see so many here say....Oh it's always going to be there, I can watch it anytime. Or I can just binge it on a free trial 6 months from now. By then, no one cares about your thoughts about the show anymore.
So I'm going to say yeah we're getting more quality content than ever. But on the other hand, it seems like it's made the experience worse trying to keep up with all of it.
This may sound paradoxical.
The times I had no cable and only streaming, I've found that I watched considerably LESS shows. I only really binge watched through the exclusive originals, and not much catalog stuff. The closest analogy to this back in the day, was going to Blockbuster and walking out empty handed not finding anything to rent out.
When I got cable again or set up the ota antenna, I went back to regularly watching network tv and basic cable.
For discussing content? Probably worse.
For consuming content? So much better. How many times as kids did we watch whatever was on just because it was on at the time? Or if you missed an episode maybe they would rerun it during the Summer or when the show took a break. I tell my kids all the time that they live in a blessed age, especially when we go on vacation and they're wondering why I can't skip past the commercials or rewind a scene on the hotel tv.
I am also biased because even before streaming became mainstream, reality TV had infested network tv to a huge degree, especially after that writers' strike. If I consider streaming just the equivalent of good shows stuck on cable tv channels that I have to pay for, the cost and fragmentation doesn't even bother me because at least I can subscribe and watch on demand.
For so many of the people I know, streaming TV has turned into the radio. At first, I couldn't believe how my friends could binge-watch all of STRANGER THINGS, or BOJACK HORSEMAN, or ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT the first night they came out. Turns out they just let it play in the background while they're doing their normal night stuff, and consider that having "watched it". I finally figured this out when I'd try talking to them about their "favourite show", and they had no knowledge of major storylines, entire episodes, or main characters lol
