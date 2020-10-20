Do you think that streaming and the plethora of streaming services has made TV viewing better or worse?

So serious question here.



We're what like 5+ years now since streaming took off. Do you think that streaming has made Television viewing worse or better?



This topic can kind of go a number of ways. Some are probably pleased and others are probably annoyed and frustrated with content fragmented among so many content providers that they simply can't keep up.



For the purposes of this forum,. I think it's made this forum worse to be perfectly honest. 10+ years ago, there was just network TV and maybe FX, TNT, USA and AMC for content to talk about. Now look where we're at.



No one is ever on the same page with content viewing. Some are weeks, months or many seasons behind. So weekly, daily discussion of cool new shows has declined so much because of it. And some series never get viewed at all because there's 100 others in various formats and services.



and I also think it's decreased the sense of urgency to watch many things. I see so many here say....Oh it's always going to be there, I can watch it anytime. Or I can just binge it on a free trial 6 months from now. By then, no one cares about your thoughts about the show anymore.





So I'm going to say yeah we're getting more quality content than ever. But on the other hand, it seems like it's made the experience worse trying to keep up with all of it.