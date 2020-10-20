The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) -- S: Kaley Cuoco -- Premieres 11/26/20

The Flight Attendant is among shows whose production was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed production in New York this fall after shutting down in March.



Based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel of the same name, the series stars Cuoco as Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man. Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk also star.



The eight-episode limited series is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack is Co-Executive Producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.



HBO Max has slotted Thursday, November 26 for the premiere ofstarring and produced by Kaley Cuoco . The streaming service also unveiled the key art, featuring Cuoco, with the tagline “A Deadly Mystery With A Turbulent Descent”. You can see it below the story.is among shows whose production was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed production in New York this fall after shutting down in March.Based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel of the same name, the series stars Cuoco as Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man. Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk also star.

This is an 8 episode drama series.The trailer will be released Tuesday. Whoever sees the trailer 1st, feel free to post it.The premise does sound interesting.I know this series is over a month away, but just putting on some of your radars since a lot of new content gets missed here.