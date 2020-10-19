DVD Talk Forum

No more Peanuts holiday specials on free TV. Moving to Apple TV +

   
Old 10-19-20, 06:44 PM
  #1  
No more Peanuts holiday specials on free TV. Moving to Apple TV +
https://tvline.com/2020/10/19/its-the-great-pumpkin-charlie-brown-christmas-streaming-apple-tv-plus/?fbclid=IwAR1DHaYVxqQLyaOJCyZCiAlsvcZihhfI-5QDKYnktJ-WmxYdpr97gG8u0Tw

https://www.vulture.com/2020/10/its-the-great-pumpkin-charlie-brown-streaming-apple-tv.html

If your family tradition involves watching these on free ABC. Well you’re shit out of luck. It’s moving to Apple TV + and it’s an exclusive deal.

They will offer a free limited window for non subscribers.

If you’ve seen these a million times and are too old to care now, then that’s fine. But just pointing it out for those with kids and families.
Old 10-19-20, 06:48 PM
  #2  
Re: No more Peanuts holiday specials on free TV. Moving to Apple TV +
I love them, and will watch them any chance I get, but I don't have children (and I'm old enough it would be my grandchildren who were the right age anyway) so it's been years since I've made a point to seek them out.
Old 10-19-20, 06:50 PM
  #3  
Re: No more Peanuts holiday specials on free TV. Moving to Apple TV +
Why produce new original content when you can just put well established annual holiday faire behind a paywall? Good job Apple!

Old 10-19-20, 07:00 PM
  #4  
Re: No more Peanuts holiday specials on free TV. Moving to Apple TV +
Originally Posted by Decker
Why produce new original content when you can just put well established annual holiday faire behind a paywall? Good job Apple!

Kind of like the Xerox Alto, amirite?
Old 10-19-20, 07:05 PM
  #5  
Re: No more Peanuts holiday specials on free TV. Moving to Apple TV +
Dick move.

I was looking for It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown and couldn't find it on the tv schedule anywhere. The Peanuts holiday specials airing on ABC has been an annual tradition since I was a kid.
Old 10-19-20, 07:07 PM
  #6  
Re: No more Peanuts holiday specials on free TV. Moving to Apple TV +
There are many people that can't afford internet that will miss out on their holiday tradition. This makes me angry. Luckily, I own them on DVD.
Old 10-19-20, 07:08 PM
  #7  
Re: No more Peanuts holiday specials on free TV. Moving to Apple TV +
Originally Posted by wendersfan
Kind of like the Xerox Alto, amirite?
I don't know what that is.
