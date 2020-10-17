Re: The Masked Singer (FOX)  Season 4 Thread - Premiere 9/23/20

Spoiler: Ep 1 Robin and Nicole correctly named rapper Busta Rhymes as Dragon (Robin & Nicole - 1)

Ep 2 Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed actor Mickey Rourke as Gremlin (Ken - 0, everyone else 1)

Ep 3 nobody got Brian Austin Green (Ken - 0, everyone else 1)



Some new stuff this year, robotic costumes, a puppet, and a duo. And the judges guessed a "first impression" after the first performance. The guesses are then locked away and revealed after each elimination and they get a point if they get one right. The judge with the most correct answers wins the Golden EarFirst Impressions (includes the eliminated mask spoiler)After the first performance, I think The Sun might be LeAnn Rimes. And I liked the Jessica Simpson guess for Seahorse, but the Daisy Dukes might be a red herring clue. They both have powerful voices and should go far.