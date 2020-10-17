The Masked Singer (FOX) Season 4 Thread - Premiere 9/23/20
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
The Masked Singer (FOX) Season 4 Thread - Premiere 9/23/20
Season 4, Episode 1 "The Season Premiere - The Masks Return" - September 23, 2020
Group A:
Spoiler:
Dragon, Giraffe, Popcorn, Snow Owls (a duo), Sun
Eliminated:
Spoiler:
Dragon - Busta Rhymes
Season 4, Episode 2 "The Group B Premiere - Six More Masks" - September 30, 2020
Group B:
Spoiler:
Baby Alien, Crocodile, Gremlin, Seahorse, Serpent, Whatchamacallit
Eliminated:
Spoiler:
Gremlin - Mickey Rourke (self unmasked / withdrew)
Season 4, Episode 3 "The Group A Playoffs - Famous Masked Words" - October 7, 2020
Eliminated:
Spoiler:
Giraffe - Brian Austin Green
Season 4, Episode 4 "The Group B Playoffs - Cloudy with a Chance of Clues" - October 14, 2020
Eliminated:
Spoiler:
Baby Alien - Mark Sanchez
Group C:
Spoiler:
Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom, Squiggly Monster
Last edited by IDrinkMolson; 10-17-20 at 10:45 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Re: The Masked Singer (FOX) Season 4 Thread - Premiere 9/23/20
Some new stuff this year, robotic costumes, a puppet, and a duo. And the judges guessed a "first impression" after the first performance. The guesses are then locked away and revealed after each elimination and they get a point if they get one right. The judge with the most correct answers wins the Golden Ear
First Impressions (includes the eliminated mask spoiler)
After the first performance, I think The Sun might be LeAnn Rimes. And I liked the Jessica Simpson guess for Seahorse, but the Daisy Dukes might be a red herring clue. They both have powerful voices and should go far.
First Impressions (includes the eliminated mask spoiler)
Spoiler:
Ep 1 Robin and Nicole correctly named rapper Busta Rhymes as Dragon (Robin & Nicole - 1)
Ep 2 Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed actor Mickey Rourke as Gremlin (Ken - 0, everyone else 1)
Ep 3 nobody got Brian Austin Green (Ken - 0, everyone else 1)
Ep 2 Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed actor Mickey Rourke as Gremlin (Ken - 0, everyone else 1)
Ep 3 nobody got Brian Austin Green (Ken - 0, everyone else 1)
After the first performance, I think The Sun might be LeAnn Rimes. And I liked the Jessica Simpson guess for Seahorse, but the Daisy Dukes might be a red herring clue. They both have powerful voices and should go far.
Last edited by IDrinkMolson; 10-17-20 at 11:00 AM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off