Dexter Limited series coming to Showtime -- Michael C. Hall to return

Michael C. Hall will return as the avenging serial killer eight years after the show last aired.After a sojourn in the Pacific Northwest,is headed back to Showtime.The premium cable outlet has ordered a 10-episodelimited series that will reunite star Michael C. Hall and original showrunner Clyde Phillips. The show will be a continuation of the original, eight-season series, which ended in 2013 with Hall's Dexter Morgan going on self-imposed exile as a lumberjack and living a solitary life.Production is scheduled to begin early next year for planned fall 2021 premiere.is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," said Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world."Phillips served as showrunner for the first four seasons of, leaving in 2009. During his tenure the show earned three Emmy nominations for best drama series and four Writers Guild Award nominations in the same category. He signed an overall deal with Showtime and CBS Television Studios earlier this year.Hall, for his part, received five straight lead acting Emmy nods for playing Dexter and won Golden Globe and SAG Awards for the role in 2010. His recent credits include Netflix'sand featurePhillips and Hall will executive produce thelimited series with John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.