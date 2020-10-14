Re: Dexter Limited series coming to Showtime -- Michael C. Hall to return

I was a big fan of the series for a long time, but that final season absolutely ruined everything for me. I dont really know how to feel about it coming back. Part of me is interested, but at the same time Im not going to get excited.



Pipe dream, but if only the fifth through eighth seasons were retconned and this picked up after the season four finale. Give us a better wrap up to the show.