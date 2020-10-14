Dexter Limited series coming to Showtime -- Michael C. Hall to return
Dexter Limited series coming to Showtime -- Michael C. Hall to return
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/li...source=twitter
On the plus side, it's the original showrunner from the show's glory days.
Michael C. Hall will return as the avenging serial killer eight years after the show last aired.After a sojourn in the Pacific Northwest, Dexter is headed back to Showtime.
The premium cable outlet has ordered a 10-episode Dexter limited series that will reunite star Michael C. Hall and original showrunner Clyde Phillips. The show will be a continuation of the original, eight-season series, which ended in 2013 with Hall's Dexter Morgan going on self-imposed exile as a lumberjack and living a solitary life.
Production is scheduled to begin early next year for planned fall 2021 premiere.
"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," said Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world."
Phillips served as showrunner for the first four seasons of Dexter, leaving in 2009. During his tenure the show earned three Emmy nominations for best drama series and four Writers Guild Award nominations in the same category. He signed an overall deal with Showtime and CBS Television Studios earlier this year.
Hall, for his part, received five straight lead acting Emmy nods for playing Dexter and won Golden Globe and SAG Awards for the role in 2010. His recent credits include Netflix's Safe and feature The Report.
Phillips and Hall will executive produce the Dexter limited series with John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.
Re: Dexter Limited series coming to Showtime -- Michael C. Hall to return
This could be decent.
Also could be scarifyingly bad.
They have to have most of the cast back for it to be good though don’t they?
Re: Dexter Limited series coming to Showtime -- Michael C. Hall to return
Or maybe Clyde Phillips can just ret-con that disastrous final season.
Re: Dexter Limited series coming to Showtime -- Michael C. Hall to return
Jeez Louise. I don't think there's enough years that can erase the stench of how that show ended.
Let me guess the new series will have Dexter discovering that his rebellious teenage son has inherited his father's dark passenger so Dexter must abandon his lumberjack career and face the difficult choice of mentoring his son to put an end to the killings.
Re: Dexter Limited series coming to Showtime -- Michael C. Hall to return
Well, I guess a solution would have Deb be the new Harry, but I have no interest in the continuing adventures of Angel and Quinn. I assume this show will be about forestry.
Re: Dexter Limited series coming to Showtime -- Michael C. Hall to return
Fuck... I just realized that this is going to make me rewatch the show. I know I know... I do not have to... but let’s be real...
Re: Dexter Limited series coming to Showtime -- Michael C. Hall to return
They should just make this 10 hours of Dexter being a lumberjack with no returning characters, no murders, and no references to his past.
Re: Dexter Limited series coming to Showtime -- Michael C. Hall to return
Re: Dexter Limited series coming to Showtime -- Michael C. Hall to return
I was a big fan of the series for a long time, but that final season absolutely ruined everything for me. I dont really know how to feel about it coming back. Part of me is interested, but at the same time Im not going to get excited.
Pipe dream, but if only the fifth through eighth seasons were retconned and this picked up after the season four finale. Give us a better wrap up to the show.
