Big Sky (ABC) -- S: Phillippe, Bunbury, Winnick -- Created by David E. Kelley -- Premieres 11/17/20
From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. "Big Sky," premieres TUESDAY, NOV. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST).
"Big Sky" stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, "Big Sky" is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.
Re: Big Sky (ABC) -- S: Phillippe, Bunbury, Winnick -- Created by David E. Kelley -- Premieres 11/17/20
I saw this commercial a couple weeks ago and it looks interesting. Ill check it out.
https://deadline.com/2020/09/big-sky...on-1234588828/
It's a 10 episode season. It's currently being filmed in Vancouver and they started filming in late August under the COVID guidelines and testing. I'm glad to see Phillippe get away from doing his shitty straight to video movies.
