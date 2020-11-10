Marvel's M.O.D.O.K (Hulu) -- co-created & produced by Patton Oswalt -- Coming in 2021
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,153
Received 393 Likes on 293 Posts
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K (Hulu) -- co-created & produced by Patton Oswalt -- Coming in 2021
There is a short teaser before the panel on this video from New York comic con.
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. centers around an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body, who struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aimee Garcia as Jodie
· Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet
· Ben Schwartz as Lou
· Jon Daly as Super Adaptoid
· Melissa Fumero as Melissa
· Patton Oswalt as M.O.D.O.K.
· Sam Richardson as Gary
· Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini
CREW INFORMATION:
· Brett Crawley as EP
· Grant Gish as EP
· Jeph Loeb as EP
· Joe Quesada as EP
· Jordan Blum as CRTR/EP
· Karim Zreik as EP
· Patton Oswalt as CRTR/EP
· Robert Maitia as EP
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off