Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) -- Season 6 -- Premieres 10/11/20
Season 6 premieres tonight on AMC
They filmed 7 or 8 episodes before the show was shut down back in March. It's unknown if they have resumed production.
Please don't thread crap this thread if you don't watch it anymore or plan to hate watch it and complain. It adds nothing productive to this thread. If you want to be critical, at least try to offer something that someone can bounce off from. I know that season 5 was mostly disliked. It's the worst reviewed season of the series. https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/fe...lking_dead/s05
Chambliss and Goldberg, the showrunners have apparently changed the format of this show and made it "Anthology" driven. This article explains their decision.
https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/ustv/a...n-6-anthology/
The 1st episode is currently available early on AMC+ I know most of you probably aren't going to watch it right away with NFL, NBA, Lovecraft and Fargo on.
