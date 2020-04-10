DVD Talk Forum

Emily in Paris (Netflix) -- (Created by Darren Star) -- Season 1 Thread

TV Talk

Emily in Paris (Netflix) -- (Created by Darren Star) -- Season 1 Thread

   
10-04-20, 04:30 PM
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,931
Emily in Paris (Netflix) -- (Created by Darren Star) -- Season 1 Thread


this just came out on Netflix (10/2) and i saw the first ep. it was great. Darren Star who created Younger (which is why i gave chance) and the only 2 Soaps i ever watched, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place. but, Younger, more recent, is an amazing series. never saw Sex and the City, but i hear that was popular...

Stars:
Lily Collins (who is cute as a button)
Ashley Park
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Lucas Bravo
Samuel Arnold



10-04-20, 04:33 PM
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 5,451
Re: Emily in Paris (Netflix) -- (Created by Darren Star) -- Season 1 Thread
I'm three episodes in and I like it so far.
