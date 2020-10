The Good Lord Bird (Showtime) -- limited series -- S: Ethan Hawke

Quote:

THE GOOD LORD BIRD, starring Oscar(R) nominee Ethan Hawke as John Brown and Joshua Caleb Johnson, will premiere on Sunday, October 4 at 9 p.m. Based upon the National Book Award-winning novel by James McBride, THE GOOD LORD BIRD is told from the point of view of Onion (Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of Brown's motley family of abolitionist soldiers and eventually finds himself participating in the famous 1859 raid at Harpers Ferry. THE GOOD LORD BIRD uniquely and unpredictably spotlights the complicated racial, religious and gender roles that make up the American identity.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Daveed Diggs as Frederick Douglass

David Morse as Dutch Henry Sherman

Ellar Coltrane as Salmon Brown

Ethan Hawke as John Brown

Joshua Johnson-Lionel as Onion

Orlando Jones as The Rail Man

Rafael Casal as Cook

Steve Zahn as Chase

Wyatt Russel as Jeb Stuart



CREW INFORMATION:

Albert Hughes as EP/DIR (Pilot)

Brian Taylor as EP

David Schiff as EP

Ethan Hawke as CRTR/EP

James McBride as BOOK/EP

Jason Blum as EP

Jeremy Gold as EP

Marci Wiseman as EP

Mark Richard as CRTR/EP

Marshall Persinger as EP

Ryan Hawke as EP