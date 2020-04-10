DVD Talk Forum

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime) -- limited series -- S: Ethan Hawke

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime) -- limited series -- S: Ethan Hawke



THE GOOD LORD BIRD, starring Oscar(R) nominee Ethan Hawke as John Brown and Joshua Caleb Johnson, will premiere on Sunday, October 4 at 9 p.m. Based upon the National Book Award-winning novel by James McBride, THE GOOD LORD BIRD is told from the point of view of Onion (Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of Brown's motley family of abolitionist soldiers and eventually finds himself participating in the famous 1859 raid at Harpers Ferry. THE GOOD LORD BIRD uniquely and unpredictably spotlights the complicated racial, religious and gender roles that make up the American identity.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Daveed Diggs as Frederick Douglass
· David Morse as Dutch Henry Sherman
· Ellar Coltrane as Salmon Brown
· Ethan Hawke as John Brown
· Joshua Johnson-Lionel as Onion
· Orlando Jones as The Rail Man
· Rafael Casal as Cook
· Steve Zahn as Chase
· Wyatt Russel as Jeb Stuart

CREW INFORMATION:
· Albert Hughes as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Brian Taylor as EP
· David Schiff as EP
· Ethan Hawke as CRTR/EP
· James McBride as BOOK/EP
· Jason Blum as EP
· Jeremy Gold as EP
· Marci Wiseman as EP
· Mark Richard as CRTR/EP
· Marshall Persinger as EP
· Ryan Hawke as EP
7 episodes.
