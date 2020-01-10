The Gentlemen series in the works - based on the film - Guy Ritchie to write/direct

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Miramax TV is developing The Gentlemen, a TV series based on the studio’s successful action comedy feature that was written and directed by Guy Ritchie and starred Matthew McConaughey.



Ritchie will write and direct the series, which he will executive produce alongside Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, his fellow producers on the movie.



This makes it a full circle for The Gentlemen, which started off as a TV series pitch before it became a feature. It also continues Miramax’s ramped-up efforts under new Head of Worldwide Television Marc Helwig to mine the company’s extensive film library for IP that can be turned into TV series. The Gentlemen joins the recently announced series adaptation of another Miramax movie with an A-list filmmaker attached, Mimic, directed and exec produced by Paul WS Anderson.



“Miramax Television is thrilled to break new creative ground in our partnership with Guy Ritchie on The Gentlemen,” said Helwig. “One of the most distinctive and prolific filmmakers working today and someone whose creativity I have admired for many years, we couldn’t be more excited to bring the cinematic journey of The Gentlemen forth into the realm of global premium television.”



The Gentlemen movie follows American expat Mickey Pearson (McConaughey), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.



Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and Hugh Grant also star in the film, which was released in January 2020 and grossed over $115M at the worldwide box office. Miramax produced the movie, with STX Entertainment distributing in the U.S.