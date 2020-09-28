Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness - Netflix Series 2021
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness - Netflix Series 2021
Netflix and Capcom have revealed Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a new series coming to the streaming platform in 2021.
The series is being produced by Capcom and TMS Entertainment and stars Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, the two protagonists from Resident Evil 2. Not much else is known about the series beyond what is show in the teaser trailer down below. Capcom appears to be going all in with Netflix, with the Dragon's Dogma anime series kicking off earlier this month, and a live-action Resident Evil series coming to the service in the future as well.
