Fargo (FX) -- S: Chris Rock -- Season 4 Thread -- Premieres 9/27/20

Fargo



Chapter 4 Episode Descriptions



Welcome to the Alternate Economy



401 9/27/2020 9 p.m. ET/PT



An uneasy peace between two Kansas City crime syndicates is threatened by an untimely death. Meanwhile, the Smutny family is caught between a rock and a hard place. Written and directed by Noah Hawley.







The Land of Taking and Killing



402 9/27/2020 10:30 p.m. ET/PT



The Smutnys receive unexpected guests, Josto and Gaetano reunite, Loy challenges the status quo and Oraetta is caught. Written and directed by Noah Hawley.



