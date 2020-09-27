DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Fargo (FX) -- S: Chris Rock -- Season 4 Thread -- Premieres 9/27/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Fargo (FX) -- S: Chris Rock -- Season 4 Thread -- Premieres 9/27/20

   
Old 09-27-20, 12:26 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,894
Received 370 Likes on 277 Posts
Fargo (FX) -- S: Chris Rock -- Season 4 Thread -- Premieres 9/27/20






Fargo

Chapter 4 Episode Descriptions

Welcome to the Alternate Economy

401 9/27/2020 9 p.m. ET/PT

An uneasy peace between two Kansas City crime syndicates is threatened by an untimely death. Meanwhile, the Smutny family is caught between a rock and a hard place. Written and directed by Noah Hawley.



Fargo

Chapter 4 Episode Descriptions

The Land of Taking and Killing

402 9/27/2020 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

The Smutnys receive unexpected guests, Josto and Gaetano reunite, Loy challenges the status quo and Oraetta is caught. Written and directed by Noah Hawley.





11 episode season

2 will air tonight

If you have Hulu and don't have cable, these should be available tomorrow.



DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Future Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+ Discussion Thread - news, rumors, etc.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.