Fargo (FX) -- S: Chris Rock -- Season 4 Thread -- Premieres 9/27/20
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,894
Received 370 Likes on 277 Posts
Fargo (FX) -- S: Chris Rock -- Season 4 Thread -- Premieres 9/27/20
Fargo
Chapter 4 Episode Descriptions
Welcome to the Alternate Economy
401 9/27/2020 9 p.m. ET/PT
An uneasy peace between two Kansas City crime syndicates is threatened by an untimely death. Meanwhile, the Smutny family is caught between a rock and a hard place. Written and directed by Noah Hawley.
Fargo
Chapter 4 Episode Descriptions
The Land of Taking and Killing
402 9/27/2020 10:30 p.m. ET/PT
The Smutnys receive unexpected guests, Josto and Gaetano reunite, Loy challenges the status quo and Oraetta is caught. Written and directed by Noah Hawley.
Chapter 4 Episode Descriptions
Welcome to the Alternate Economy
401 9/27/2020 9 p.m. ET/PT
An uneasy peace between two Kansas City crime syndicates is threatened by an untimely death. Meanwhile, the Smutny family is caught between a rock and a hard place. Written and directed by Noah Hawley.
Fargo
Chapter 4 Episode Descriptions
The Land of Taking and Killing
402 9/27/2020 10:30 p.m. ET/PT
The Smutnys receive unexpected guests, Josto and Gaetano reunite, Loy challenges the status quo and Oraetta is caught. Written and directed by Noah Hawley.
11 episode season
2 will air tonight
If you have Hulu and don't have cable, these should be available tomorrow.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off