The Amazing Race Season 32 (CBS) premieres 10/14/20
The Amazing Race Season 32 (CBS) premieres 10/14/20
The cast was announced today. This season was shot in 2018 and has been delayed until now.
Teams
DeAngelo Williams (36) and Gary Barnidge (34) Former NFL Players
Eswar (24) and Aparna Dhinakaran (26) Siblings
Jerry (61) and Frank (25) Eaves Father and Son
Kaylynn (30) and Haley Williams (31) Sisters
Chee Lee (38) and Hung Nguyen (39) Married Parents
Leo Brown (31) and Alana Folsom (29) Dating
Michelle (34) and Victoria Newland (33) Sisters
Nathan Worthington (39) and Cody Buell (33) Best Friends
Will Jardell (30) and James Wallington (31) Dating
Riley (31) and Maddison McKibbin (29) Pro Volleyball Players
Kellie Wells-Brinkley (37) and LaVonne Idlette (34) Olympic Hurdlers
Re: The Amazing Race Season 32 (CBS) premieres 10/14/20
Edit : They grew up playing volleyball and going to the same private beach club in Honolulu that I have attended since I was a baby and am still a member of. So I almost certainly saw them both as kids playing there. Never knew that.
