The Amazing Race Season 32 (CBS) premieres 10/14/20

DeAngelo Williams (36) and Gary Barnidge (34) Former NFL Players

Eswar (24) and Aparna Dhinakaran (26) Siblings

Jerry (61) and Frank (25) Eaves Father and Son

Kaylynn (30) and Haley Williams (31) Sisters

Chee Lee (38) and Hung Nguyen (39) Married Parents

Leo Brown (31) and Alana Folsom (29) Dating

Michelle (34) and Victoria Newland (33) Sisters

Nathan Worthington (39) and Cody Buell (33) Best Friends

Will Jardell (30) and James Wallington (31) Dating

Riley (31) and Maddison McKibbin (29) Pro Volleyball Players

Kellie Wells-Brinkley (37) and LaVonne Idlette (34) Olympic Hurdlers

The cast was announced today. This season was shot in 2018 and has been delayed until now.Teams