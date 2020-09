A West Wing Special -- "Hartsfield Landing" -- Premieres 10/15/20 on HBO Max

Quote:

A WEST WING SPECIAL TO BENEFIT WHEN WE ALL VOTE Premieres October 15 ON HBO Max

Standing in solidarity with the spirit behind National Voter Registration Day, HBO Max announced today thatwill premiere on the platform on, dropping just two weeks prior to the momentous national election. This timely special marks the first time in 17 years that theof the Emmy®- and Peabody Award–winning hitdrama series will come together with creatorand executive producer/directorfor a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season.starsandwill reprise their roles from the episode.Additionally,will include act breaks with guest appearances from When We All Vote co-chairandFans will also be treated to the musical talents of legendary Emmy® award–winning composer, who will take to his guitar to play the iconic score fortheme song. Folk rock band,, will also close out the special.The creative team and cast organized this historic production in order to raise awareness for and support the vital mission ofa non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired bywhich was founded to increase participation in every election in America. In honor of the special,will make a donation to When We All Vote.is produced byin association withandare the executive producers.is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director. The production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.Spanning seven seasons,provided a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of an eclectic group of frenzied staffers in the Oval Office and the West Wing of the White House.Emmy® winner Aaron Sorkin created the series and served as an executive producer with Emmy® winners Thomas Schlamme and). One of the most critically acclaimed and lauded shows in television history,won 27 Primetime Emmy® Awards (including one for), two Peabody Awards, two Humanitas Prizes, two Golden Globe® Awards, seven Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Writers Guild of America Awards, two Directors Guild of America Awards, and five Television Critics Association Awards, among many others.starred Emmy® nominee), Emmy® winner/Oscar® nominee), Emmy® nominee Dulé Hill (), Emmy® and Oscar® winner Allison Janney (), Emmy® nominee Janel Moloney (), Emmy® winner Richard Schiff (), the late Emmy® winner), Emmy® winner Bradley Whitford () and Emmy® winner Martin Sheen (), and was produced byin association with Warner Bros. Television.When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan, non-profit launched by Co-Chair Michelle Obama in 2018 on a mission to change the culture around voting by bringing together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election. They are also on a mission to close the race and age voting gap and empower all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital organizing strategies. Learn more here Original Air Date: February 27, 2002Bartlet (Martin Sheen) engages both Sam (Rob Lowe) and Toby (Richard Schiff) in intricate chess matches that mirror the wily game of brinksmanship that Bartlet is playing with the Chinese, who are conducting war games in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese threaten real war if Taiwan begins test firing its new U.S.-made Patriot defense missiles. Meanwhile, Josh (Bradley Whitford) is nervous about the 42 votes in a remote New Hampshire town's election, which are counted immediately and always predict the winner of that state's primary. Mischievous C.J. (Allison Janney) tries to upset Charlie (Dulé Hill) by hiding his copy of the President's top-secret daily schedule — prompting a spate of playful tricks.The episode was written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Vincent Misiano.