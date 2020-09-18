DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Ratched - Netflix (S1 9/18/20) C : E. Romansky, R. Murphy; S: S. Paulson, C. Nixon

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Ratched - Netflix (S1 9/18/20) C : E. Romansky, R. Murphy; S: S. Paulson, C. Nixon

   
Old 09-16-20, 08:03 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 49,473
Received 705 Likes on 425 Posts
Ratched - Netflix (S1 9/18/20) C : E. Romansky, R. Murphy; S: S. Paulson, C. Nixon
I had no idea this was even coming. A big title for sure, from the big deal they struck with Producer Ryan Murphy


I wasn't so crazy about the last time a streaming network made an origin story drama series based on an Oscar-winning performance of a sadistic nurse in a beloved movie. But maybe this time it will turn out better.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
SNL 05/09/20 (S45E18) -- SNL #SNLAtHome -- Season Finale

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.