Ratched - Netflix (S1 9/18/20) C : E. Romansky, R. Murphy; S: S. Paulson, C. Nixon

I had no idea this was even coming. A big title for sure, from the big deal they struck with Producer Ryan MurphyI wasn't so crazy about thetime a streaming network made an origin story drama series based on an Oscar-winning performance of a sadistic nurse in a beloved movie. But maybe this time it will turn out better.