CBS AllAccess becomes Paramount +
From TV Line:
CBS All Access is getting a new name and a fresh slate of original series to go along with it.
The streamer will be rebranded as Paramount+ in early 2021, ViacomCBS announced on Tuesday. (See the new logo pictured above.) The new name is part of a previously announced relaunch of the streaming service, which will combine original content with shows from CBS and cable outlets MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon.
Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling, president and CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement. With Paramount+, were excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.
Along with the name change, Paramount+ is developing five new original series:
* The Offer, a scripted limited series about the making of the iconic Oscar-winning film The Godfather, told from the perspective of film producer Al Ruddy, who will serve as an executive producer. Michael Tolkin (Escape From Dannemora) will write and also serve as an EP.
* Lioness, a spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan that follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.
* A reboot of the classic VH1 docuseries Behind the Music titled MTVs Behind the Music The Top 40 that will unlock MTVs vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes.
* The Real Criminal Minds, a true-crime series based on the long-running CBS drama.
* A revival of the hit BET drama The Game.
