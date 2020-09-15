Departure (Peacock) -- S: Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer -- Premieres 9/17/20

Quote:

Your in-flight entertainment awaits. Departure, coming soon to

. When passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean, brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi, The Good Wife) is brought in – alongside her mentor Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer, Knives Out) – to find the truth and stop it from happening again. Still reeling from the recent death of her husband and struggling to parent her troubled stepson, Kendra isn’t sure she’s up to the task — especially when the whole world is watching. At every turn, new discoveries only deepen the mystery surrounding the disaster, revealing a host of motives and suspects.



DEPARTURE's six episodes feature an all-star international cast, including Kris Holden-Reid (Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Liddiard (Run This Town), Tamara Duarte (Longmire), Mark Rendall (Versailles), Peter Mensah (Midnight, Texas) and Sasha Roiz (Suits). DEPARTURE is produced in association with Starlings Television and Corus Entertainment, produced by Shaftesbury (Canada) and Greenpoint Productions Ltd. (UK).



