Archer (FXX) -- Season 11 Thread -- premieres 9/16/20
Archer (FXX) -- Season 11 Thread -- premieres 9/16/20
Archer is awake....and he needs a drink. Premieres September 16th on FXX. Next day FXonHulu.
In season 11 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer“ is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.
Season 11 Episode DescriptionsThe Orpheus Gambit
1101 9/16/2020 10 p.m. ET/PT
Archer's back in the spy game and his first mission is to guard a priceless statue. His second mission, to tell Lana his true feelings. His third mission, to get blind drunk. Written by Mark Ganek.
Bloodsploosh
1102 9/16/2020 10:30 p.m. ET/PT
Archer and the gang attend a martial arts tournament to extricate an international arms dealer. Unrelated, "International Arms Dealer" is what Cyril calls his right bicep. Written by Mike Arnold.
