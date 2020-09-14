Archer (FXX) -- Season 11 Thread -- premieres 9/16/20

Quote:

Archer is awake....and he needs a drink. Premieres September 16th on FXX. Next day FXonHulu.



In season 11 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer“ is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.