For anyone currently re-watching The Sopranos, the Talking Sopranos podcast is great.
Hosted by Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, they give a lot of insight into the episodes, and interview a number of people involved with the show.
It also has an odd couple vibe with Imperioli being the guy with a deep knowledge of film and theater and Schirripa talking about the most basic things or sometimes insulting actors. I recommend it to any Sopranos fans, its on YouTube and Spotify. Tomorrows episode will feature David Proval (Richie Aprile).
