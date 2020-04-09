Does this line of dialogue ring a bell with anyone?
I can't even be sure this is a TV show and not a movie, and I apologize that I have so little to go on, but I remember the line distinctly.
Person Y is accusing X of something in front of Z. It might have been two lawyers and a judge.
Y lays out some elaborate and harsh charges. Before X can start to defend himself, Z says to him, "Don't worry . . ." And then the twist, "I only believe every word!"
This has been rolling around in my brain ever since this story about Trump and his alleged comments about soldiers came out.
