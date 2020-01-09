Women Make Film (TCM) -- 14 part documentary series on women filmmakers -- Premieres 9/1/20
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,573
Received 324 Likes on 244 Posts
Women Make Film (TCM) -- 14 part documentary series on women filmmakers -- Premieres 9/1/20
This documentary series premieres tomorrow on TCM. Just a heads up for those who are interested.
https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/wom...ry-1234749472/
Starting on Sept. 1, Turner Classic Movies will air 14-part documentary Women Make Film, an exhaustive look at female filmmakers worldwide and their work throughout cinematic history.
The series dissects elements of filmmaking from tracking shots to crafting narrative arcs through the work of everyone from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow to Tunisian helmer Moufida Tlatli, the first Arab woman to direct a full-length feature.
Its not only about filmmakers in North America, said TCM general manager Pola Changnon. Its about countries where filmmaking reputations arent that well-known, especially here. Thats why I love the title of this Women Make Film. Its a statement of fact, and even though theyre not always well-represented in the film canon, women have been doing this for decades.
Written and directed by Mark Cousins, the docuseries features an impressive list of narrators: Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda, Adjoa Andoh, Sharmila Tagore, Kerry Fox, Thandie Newton and Debra Winger.
According to Cousins, the documentary was five years in the making, and its lengthy, 14-hour run time, is on purpose.
I felt that we need to talk about [these women] as filmmakers, not victims of a sexist industry or not marginal figures or not curiosities or not symbols of something, Cousins said. When you dig into the life story of every one of these filmmakers, they made these movies because they loved cinema, and they wanted to express themselves.
Of the all-star roster of narrators Cousins managed to recruit, he said asking Fonda to contribute was the most challenging, but an impassioned letter centered on the passing of Ukrainian filmmaker Kira Muratova finally did the trick.
So I said, Dear Jane Fonda: I was going to write you another letter, but Im going to write to you about the fing disgrace that another legendary female filmmaker has died, and shes hardly known, and that she should be mentioned in the Oscars in memoriam,' he recalled. And I think the next morning, there was an email from Jane Fonda saying, Id love to do it. So I went to her house, and we had guacamole and recorded voiceovers.
To complement the 14-week event, TCM has also programmed 100 films from 44 countries, a roster that includes work by Indias Mira Nair (Salaam Bombay!), Kenyas Wanuri Kahiu (Rafiki) and Chinas Shaohong Lee (Stolen Life). Programming those films was an endeavor a year in the making, Changnon said.
The network is also partnering with re:Imagine/ATL, an organization aimed at nurturing Gen-Z creatives, to host a contest for young female filmmakers aged 12-17.
TCMs highlighting of the diversity of the filmmaking community comes at a time when many so-called classic movies are being re-examined for their problematic or racist content. For TCM, Changnon says, while there is not a do not air list circulating at the network, it does mean identifying programming that it feels it can properly contextualize. It also means reconsidering films they may have programmed in the past, such as 1915s Birth of a Nation.
We used to program it with a very concerted eye on, We have hosts talking about it, talking about the history of it, and where it lives in D.W. Griffiths filmography, all those things, said Changnon. But at this point in time, I think there are too many hurdles to talking about that other stuff and too much pain for our audience in understanding what it contributed to. Thats one where I would say I dont see us programming back.
The series dissects elements of filmmaking from tracking shots to crafting narrative arcs through the work of everyone from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow to Tunisian helmer Moufida Tlatli, the first Arab woman to direct a full-length feature.
Its not only about filmmakers in North America, said TCM general manager Pola Changnon. Its about countries where filmmaking reputations arent that well-known, especially here. Thats why I love the title of this Women Make Film. Its a statement of fact, and even though theyre not always well-represented in the film canon, women have been doing this for decades.
Written and directed by Mark Cousins, the docuseries features an impressive list of narrators: Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda, Adjoa Andoh, Sharmila Tagore, Kerry Fox, Thandie Newton and Debra Winger.
According to Cousins, the documentary was five years in the making, and its lengthy, 14-hour run time, is on purpose.
I felt that we need to talk about [these women] as filmmakers, not victims of a sexist industry or not marginal figures or not curiosities or not symbols of something, Cousins said. When you dig into the life story of every one of these filmmakers, they made these movies because they loved cinema, and they wanted to express themselves.
Of the all-star roster of narrators Cousins managed to recruit, he said asking Fonda to contribute was the most challenging, but an impassioned letter centered on the passing of Ukrainian filmmaker Kira Muratova finally did the trick.
So I said, Dear Jane Fonda: I was going to write you another letter, but Im going to write to you about the fing disgrace that another legendary female filmmaker has died, and shes hardly known, and that she should be mentioned in the Oscars in memoriam,' he recalled. And I think the next morning, there was an email from Jane Fonda saying, Id love to do it. So I went to her house, and we had guacamole and recorded voiceovers.
To complement the 14-week event, TCM has also programmed 100 films from 44 countries, a roster that includes work by Indias Mira Nair (Salaam Bombay!), Kenyas Wanuri Kahiu (Rafiki) and Chinas Shaohong Lee (Stolen Life). Programming those films was an endeavor a year in the making, Changnon said.
The network is also partnering with re:Imagine/ATL, an organization aimed at nurturing Gen-Z creatives, to host a contest for young female filmmakers aged 12-17.
TCMs highlighting of the diversity of the filmmaking community comes at a time when many so-called classic movies are being re-examined for their problematic or racist content. For TCM, Changnon says, while there is not a do not air list circulating at the network, it does mean identifying programming that it feels it can properly contextualize. It also means reconsidering films they may have programmed in the past, such as 1915s Birth of a Nation.
We used to program it with a very concerted eye on, We have hosts talking about it, talking about the history of it, and where it lives in D.W. Griffiths filmography, all those things, said Changnon. But at this point in time, I think there are too many hurdles to talking about that other stuff and too much pain for our audience in understanding what it contributed to. Thats one where I would say I dont see us programming back.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,453
Re: Women Make Film (TCM) -- 14 part documentary series on women filmmakers -- Premieres 9/1/20
^ I bought it on Blu-ray a couple weeks ago. I've watched the first four episodes, and it's excellent.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,453
Re: Women Make Film (TCM) -- 14 part documentary series on women filmmakers -- Premieres 9/1/20
^ and? That's not quite the astute observation you seem to think it is.
#5
Re: Women Make Film (TCM) -- 14 part documentary series on women filmmakers -- Premieres 9/1/20
A woman could have spearheaded it, instead of a middle-aged white dude. It's a commissioned series, I assume.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,453
Re: Women Make Film (TCM) -- 14 part documentary series on women filmmakers -- Premieres 9/1/20
As far as I can tell, it was a passion project for Mark Cousins specifically (he did the fantastic The Story of Film: An Odyssey series as well). Not sure where you got the assumption that it was commissioned, but I think you may be wrong on that.
edit: also, I realize now my first comment could have come off dickish. That wasn't the intent.
edit: also, I realize now my first comment could have come off dickish. That wasn't the intent.
Last edited by Dan; 09-01-20 at 07:32 PM.
#7
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Women Make Film (TCM) -- 14 part documentary series on women filmmakers -- Premieres 9/1/20
I'm watching this with a friend right now. I like the footage, but neither of us is digging the narration. As my friend asked, why are they mansplaining everything to us? We don't need you to literally tell us what we're looking it. I'd rather hear some information about the film and filmmaker, not someone telling me this is a shot of a foot. Uh, yeah, I see that. And the beginning narration when they're telling us what this movie is going to do. Why not just do it already?
#8
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off