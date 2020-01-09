Re: Women Make Film (TCM) -- 14 part documentary series on women filmmakers -- Premieres 9/1/20

I'm watching this with a friend right now. I like the footage, but neither of us is digging the narration. As my friend asked, why are they mansplaining everything to us? We don't need you to literally tell us what we're looking it. I'd rather hear some information about the film and filmmaker, not someone telling me this is a shot of a foot. Uh, yeah, I see that. And the beginning narration when they're telling us what this movie is going to do. Why not just do it already?