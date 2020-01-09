Soap Opera filming during COVID

I don't watch soap operas.



But last week I had the TV on CBS in the morning, and The Young and The Restless came on. I noticed that none of the scenes had characters getting very close to each other. There was even a romantic scene where the man and woman stayed apart, and it was all innuendo about what was going to happen, and then they turned out the lights. It was very 1930s Hollywood.



Today I just turned on the TV and Days of Our Lives was on. There was a scene with two people in bed, and another scene with people talking with no masks or social distancing.



So, I had a very firm idea that soap operas were producing episodes but taking precautions. Now I can see that is not necessarily true.



Anybody know anything about this subject? I'm very curious.