Soap Opera filming during COVID

   
08-31-20, 01:26 PM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Soap Opera filming during COVID
I don't watch soap operas.

But last week I had the TV on CBS in the morning, and The Young and The Restless came on. I noticed that none of the scenes had characters getting very close to each other. There was even a romantic scene where the man and woman stayed apart, and it was all innuendo about what was going to happen, and then they turned out the lights. It was very 1930s Hollywood.

Today I just turned on the TV and Days of Our Lives was on. There was a scene with two people in bed, and another scene with people talking with no masks or social distancing.

So, I had a very firm idea that soap operas were producing episodes but taking precautions. Now I can see that is not necessarily true.

Anybody know anything about this subject? I'm very curious.
08-31-20, 01:31 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Re: Soap Opera filming during COVID
Sets are closed and actors and crew are getting tested. It's just a matter of what the writers for the different soaps choose to do and what the actors feel comfortable doing.
08-31-20, 05:25 PM
Join Date: Apr 2000
Re: Soap Opera filming during COVID
Days of Our Lives is the only soap that taped their shows 8 months in advance prior to the pandemic. (They did it that way for economic reasons.) The show has enough episodes to air through October, and it'll resume production in September.
08-31-20, 06:14 PM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Re: Soap Opera filming during COVID
Days of Our Lives is the only soap that taped their shows 8 months in advance prior to the pandemic. (They did it that way for economic reasons.) The show has enough episodes to air through October, and it'll resume production in September.
It was pretty weird to see something "new" on TV with people embracing and sitting next to each other while talking.
08-31-20, 07:55 PM
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Re: Soap Opera filming during COVID
Today I just turned on the TV and Days of Our Lives was on. There was a scene with two people in bed, and another scene with people talking with no masks or social distancing.
It is possible that the scenes in question were filmed before the pandemic shut-down, but couldn't be incorporated into completed episodes until production re-started.

I'm not sure how they produce daytime soap operas, but, by their nature (new episodes five days a week, fifty-two weeks a year) it wouldn't surprise me if they filmed them in "blocks" centering on specific character arcs instead of filming them "in order."
09-01-20, 10:04 AM
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Re: Soap Opera filming during COVID
I know General Hospital just started filming again in mid July after being shut due to the virus in March. The new episodes started airing around two weeks ago.
