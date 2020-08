Notable 2020 Fall TV premiere dates -- The Coronavirus devastated edition

Courtesy of Deadline:September 1: NBC , Season 1 of Canadian drama series; U.S. premiere)(Netflix, new shortform series)(Netflix, new competition series)September 3:(Peacock, Season 3; moved from NBC)(HBO Max, new drama series)(TLC, Season 4)(Sundance Now, Season 1 of Swedish drama series; U.S. premiere)(Acorn, new drama series)(Topic, new shortform documentary series)September 4:(Amazon Prime, Season 2)(Amazon Prime, new aftershow series)(Peacock, new documentary miniseries)(Peacock, new drama series)(Disney+, new talk show series)September 5:(OWN, Season 4)September 6:(BBC America, Season 28)(Food Network, Season 3)September 7:(NBC, Season 12)(Hulu, new animated children’s series)(PBS Kids, new animated children’s series)September 8:(KCET, new world-affairs series)(KCET, Season 3)September 9:(Hulu, new comedy series)(Spectrum Originals, Season 2)(HGTV, Season 7)September 10:(NBC, Season 15; Thursday special)(NBC, Season 15; Thursday special)(Netflix, new musical comedy series)(TLC, Season 2)September 11:(WEtv, Season 3)September 12:(Disney Channel, Season 2)(HGTV, new docuseries)September 13:(Fox, season premiere)(CBS, season premiere)(NBC, Season 15; Sunday premiere)(Showtime, Season 3B)(Court TV, new law-themed docuseries)September 14: ABC , Season 29)(ESPN, Season 51)(HBO, new drama series)(HBO, drama limited series)(Epix, new documentary miniseries)(Syndication, Season 18)(Syndication, Season 2)(Syndication, new daytime talk show strip)(Quibi, new shortform drama series)September 15:(HBO Max, Season 2)(Comedy Central, Season 12; final season)(HGTV, Season 2)September 16:(Netflix, new singing competition series)(FXX, Season 11)September 17:(NFL Network, Season 14)(Peacock, Season 1 of British-Canadian drama series; U.S. premiere)(Sundance Now, Season 1 of New Zealand drama series; U.S. premiere)September 18:(The CW, new unscripted series)(Netflix, new drama series)(Hulu, Season 2)(Netflix, new animated series)(Apple TV+, new docuseries)September 21:(Fox, new drama series)(Disney XD, Season 3)(Syndication, Season 2)(Syndication, Season 12)(Syndication, Season 13)(Acorn, Season 2)September 22:(Fox, Season 3)September 23:(HBO, new documentary miniseries)September 25:(Amazon Prime, new drama series)(Apple TV+, new drama series)(FX, new documentary miniseries)September 26:(Syfy, new animated comedy series)(Syfy, new animated comedy series)September 27:(Fox, Season 32)(Fox, Season 2)(Fox, Season 11)(Fox, Season 19)(Showtime, new miniseries; moved from late November)(FX, Season 4)(HBO Max, Season 1 of Spanish drama; U.S. premiere)September 29:(TLC, Season 16)(TLC, Season 3)September TBA:(NBC, Season 2)(Starz, new drama series)(Disney+, new daily sports talk series)(Peacock, Season 1 of British drama series; U.S. premiere)(Facebook Watch, Season 2C)(Facebook Watch, Season 1B)(Facebook Watch, Season 2)October 1:(AMC+, new drama series)(AMC+, new drama series)October 2:(Hulu, new anthology drama series)(Cinemax, Season 2)October 4:(The CW, Season 2)(Showtime, new drama limited series; moved from August 9)(AMC, new drama series)(Epix, Season 2; U.S. premiere)October 5:(AMC, new drama series)October 6:(Fox, new drama series)(The CW, Season 1; broadcast premiere)October 7:(The CW, Season 1; broadcast premiere)(The CW, Season 1; broadcast premiere)October 8:(The CW, Season 15B; final season)(The CW, Season 3)October 9:(Disney+, new drama series)(Nickelodeon, new animated children’s series)October 11:(AMC, Season 6)October 12:(Acorn, Season 2)October 13:(The CW, Season 2; broadcast premiere)October 14:(IFC, Season 5)October 15:(CBS All Access, Season 3)October 16:(Hulu, new drama series)October 17:(National Geographic, new documentary miniseries)October 19:(Netflix, Season 1B)October 25:(HBO, new drama limited series)October 26:(Spectrum Originals, new drama series)October TBA:(Starz, Season 2)(Nickelodeon, new comedy series)(PBS, Season 6)(Bounce, Season 8)(Facebook Watch, new lifestyle series)November 1:(Bounce, new true-crime miniseries)November 9:(Hulu, new animated children’s series)November 10:(TLC, Season 8)November 11:(Hulu, new culinary series)November 15:(Netflix, Season 4)November 18:(Hulu, new drama series)November 20:(Hulu, new animated series revival)Fall TBA:MONDAY(ABC, Season 4)(CBS, Season 3)(CBS, Season 2)(CBS, Season 2)(CBS, Season 5)(NBC, Season 3)(The CW, Season 8)(The CW, Season 7)TUESDAY(ABC, Season 16)(ABC, new drama series)(CBS, Season 3)(CBS, Season 2)(NBC, Season 5)(NBC, Season 3)WEDNESDAY(ABC, Season 8)(ABC, Season 5)(ABC, Season 3)(ABC, Season 7)(ABC, Season 2)(CBS, Season 4)(NBC, Season 6)(NBC, Season 9)(NBC, Season 8)THURSDAY(ABC, Season 4)(ABC, Season 17)(ABC, Season 3)(CBS, Season 4)(CBS, new comedy series)(CBS, Season 8)(CBS, Season 2)(CBS, new Season 2)(NBC, Season 6)(NBC, Season 8)(NBC, Season 22)(NBC, new drama series)FRIDAY(ABC, Season 12)(ABC, Season 43)(CBS, Season 5)(CBS, Season 3)(CBS, Season 11)(NBC, Season 8)(NBC, Season 29)SATURDAY(ABC, Season 16)(CBS, Season 33)(The CW, Season 7)SUNDAY(ABC, Season 31)(ABC, new game show series revival)(ABC, Season 2)(ABC, Season 3)(CBS, Season 53)(CBS, new drama series reboot)(CBS, Season 7)(CBS, Season 12)(The CW, Season 2)(CBS, Season 11)(CBS, Season 48)(CBS, Season 12)(CBS, Season 4)(Fox, season premiere)(Showtime, Season 11; final season)(Showtime, new comedy series)(HBO, Season 2)(HBO, new drama limited series)(HBO, new unscripted comedy series)Cooking Show (HBO Max, new cooking series)(A&E, Season 2)(E!, new docuseries)(CNBC, new daily news series)(USA Network, Season 8B)(USA Network, Season 2B)(USA Network, Season 3)(Syfy, Season 5; final season)(HGTV, Season 2)(HGTV, new unscripted series)(HGTV, new unscripted series; working title)(Nickelodeon, new comedy series)(Bravo, Season 5; moved from April 2)(CNN, new documentary series)(CNN, Season 7)(Investigation Discovery, new true-crime docuseries)(Game Show Network, new game series)(Syndication, Season 7)(Syndication, Season 2)(Quibi, new shortform comedy series)Efron (Quibi, new shortform adventure series)(Quibi, new shortform true-crime series)(Quibi, new shortform true-crime series)(Facebook Watch, new unscripted series)(Facebook Watch, new nature series)(NBC, Season 19)(CBS, Season 34)As the above shows, a bunch of shows are delayed due to Covid-19 production delays.So if you don't see your favorite show on this list with an air date, it probably hasn't begun filming yet or has not been scheduled.This list will be subject to change when new information becomes available.