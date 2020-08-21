Lucifer (Netflix) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 8/21/20
Lucifer (Netflix) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 8/21/20
16 episode season
8 episodes are available today. The back 8 will be available later on. No date yet.
And this was also renewed for a 6th and final season.
