Lucifer (Netflix) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 8/21/20

Lucifer (Netflix) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 8/21/20

   
Lucifer (Netflix) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 8/21/20






16 episode season

8 episodes are available today. The back 8 will be available later on. No date yet.


And this was also renewed for a 6th and final season.
