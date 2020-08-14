DVD Talk Forum

DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX

DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX

   
DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX
https://t.co/nnBdMEs9Vv?amp=1What is going to happen to DC Universe?

The original content that is on DCU is migrating to HBO Max. Truthfully, thats the best platform for that content. The amount of content you get, not just DC , but generally from WarnerMedia, is huge and its the best value proposition, if Im allowed to use that marketing term. We feel that is the place for that.

In regards to the community and experience that DCU created, and all the backlist content, something like 20.000 to 25,000 different titles, and the way it connected with fans 24-7, there is always going to be a need for that. So were excited to transform it and well have more news on what that will look like. Its definitely not going away.
Re: DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX
Gizmo was right on with this shutting down. Some egg on face for a few people from the Swamp Thing thread
Re: DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX
Nobody fucking cares. Not a single one. Congrats for being both right and annoying.
Re: DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX
Nobody fucking cares. Not a single one. Congrats for being both right and annoying.
Lots of people who watched Doom Patrol and Titans care. You no longer have to pay DCU annually for 1 canceled show, 1 show sold to CW and now 2 to HBO Max!
Re: DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX
I already posted the news in the HBO Max and DC Universe threads. You didn't need to make a separate thread to gloat about it.
Re: DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX
I already posted the news in the HBO Max and DC Universe threads. You didn't need to make a separate thread to gloat about it.
I didnt see any thread dedicated to either service on TV Talk.
