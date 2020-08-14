DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX

The original content that is on DCU is migrating to HBO Max. Truthfully, thats the best platform for that content. The amount of content you get, not just DC , but generally from WarnerMedia, is huge and its the best value proposition, if Im allowed to use that marketing term. We feel that is the place for that.In regards to the community and experience that DCU created, and all the backlist content, something like 20.000 to 25,000 different titles, and the way it connected with fans 24-7, there is always going to be a need for that. So were excited to transform it and well have more news on what that will look like. Its definitely not going away.