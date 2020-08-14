DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX
https://t.co/nnBdMEs9Vv?amp=1What is going to happen to DC Universe?
The original content that is on DCU is migrating to HBO Max. Truthfully, thats the best platform for that content. The amount of content you get, not just DC , but generally from WarnerMedia, is huge and its the best value proposition, if Im allowed to use that marketing term. We feel that is the place for that.
In regards to the community and experience that DCU created, and all the backlist content, something like 20.000 to 25,000 different titles, and the way it connected with fans 24-7, there is always going to be a need for that. So were excited to transform it and well have more news on what that will look like. Its definitely not going away.
The original content that is on DCU is migrating to HBO Max. Truthfully, thats the best platform for that content. The amount of content you get, not just DC , but generally from WarnerMedia, is huge and its the best value proposition, if Im allowed to use that marketing term. We feel that is the place for that.
In regards to the community and experience that DCU created, and all the backlist content, something like 20.000 to 25,000 different titles, and the way it connected with fans 24-7, there is always going to be a need for that. So were excited to transform it and well have more news on what that will look like. Its definitely not going away.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Re: DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX
Gizmo was right on with this shutting down. Some egg on face for a few people from the Swamp Thing thread
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 75,545
Received 79 Likes on 53 Posts
Re: DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX
Nobody fucking cares. Not a single one. Congrats for being both right and annoying.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Re: DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX
#5
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,210
Received 271 Likes on 205 Posts
Re: DC Universe to shutdown - everything goes to HBO MAX
I already posted the news in the HBO Max and DC Universe threads. You didn't need to make a separate thread to gloat about it.
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off