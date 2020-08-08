DVD Talk Forum

Animaniacs (Reboot) - Hulu - 11/20/20

Animaniacs (Reboot) - Hulu - 11/20/20

   
Animaniacs (Reboot) - Hulu - 11/20/20
Kind of interested in watching new episodes of this. I watched the original show as a kid and enjoyed it. Id also like to see new episodes of Pinky and the Brain.

Animaniacs Returns With New Episodes on Hulu This Fall

Its time for Animaniacs. They continue to be zany to the max. So just sit back and relax,
youll laugh till you collapse  provided you have Hulu.

Its been years since the show was first announced, but finally its almost here: The revival of the 1990s animated series Animaniacs is ready for its big premiere.The show, famously produced both in the 90s and now by Steven Spielberg, will return with new episodes on Hulu on November 20.

Per Variety, this is the first of two new seasons coming to Hulu in the next year. The show will feature the Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and their sister Dot  plus segments featuring Pinky and the Brain, the mice with dreams of world domination who started on Animaniacs and became popular enough to garner their own spinoff show:
The premiere date news comes over two years after Hulu handed the revival a two-season series order. This new version of the family friendly cartoon will see Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. Joining the trio will be fan-favorites Pinky and the Brain, who will also return to continue their quest for world domination in 13 episodes. A second season consisting of 13 more episodes will be heading to Hulu sometime in 2021.
The original Animaniacs ran for 99 episodes on Fox and the Kids WB all through the mid-1990s. All of the original voice actors of the Warners and Pinky and the Brain will return for the new episodes. As a guy who grew up on the original episodes, I cant wait to watch the new ones with my kids. I also look forward to explaining the concept of Goodfeathers to them, and then watching Goodfellas with them so they can properly get the joke.
https://screencrush.com/animaniacs-hulu/
Re: Animaniacs (Reboot) - Hulu - 11/20/20
Hope they got rid of all the support characters that didnt work, like the rich hippos.

But Im hoping its fun otherwise.
